The Rutland girls hockey team brought so much energy into Saturday evening's 2-0 victory over Burr and Burton Academy that you half expected the cardboard cut-out fans in Spartan Arena to come alive.
Call it a momentum-builder for the playoffs or an 18th birthday party for senior Alexis Patterson, but this game was special.
The Ravens outshot BBA 29-13 and put both goals on the board in that opening period.
It was also accidental goalie Sierra McDermott's first shutout.
"She's not even a goalie but we needed a goalie and she stepped up," Rutland coach Emily Reynolds said.
All of that effort and energy the Ravens brought onto the ice didn't surprise Reynolds.
"One thing this team has got is a ton of energy," Reynolds said. "When they play with that kind of energy, good things can happen."
They happened immediately. The Ravens were attacking with gusto in the first two minutes, shooting on BBA goalie Lola Herzog and buzzing around her net. Freshman Addison Hubert unloaded a shot on her in the opening minute and then Isabel Crossman tested her with a laser. Ella Lowkes shot just wide.
All of that pressure manifested itself in a score when freshman Elizabeth Cooley scored an unassisted goal just 2:33 into the game.
The Ravens kept knocking. Hubert and Alyssa Kennedy tested Herzog and then Patterson celebrated her birthday with a goal that was assisted by Cooley and Makenna Hubert.
"The way we played was amazing. We played together with good passing," Patterson said. "As a team, we made some awesome passes.
"We definitely showed up to play today."
The victory lifted Rutland's record to 2-3 and the Bulldogs fell to 1-5-1.
The Bulldogs' offense gained some life after the opening period but McDermott snuffed out one threat with a great save early in the second stanza.
There was plenty of end-to-end action the rest of the game but all the goals had been scored as Herzog and McDermott, along with their defenders, were on their game.
The Bulldogs went on a two-minute power play in that second period. The Ravens did a nice job of killing the penalty and it started with two saves by McDermott in rapid succession.
"We did a good job on their power play," Reynolds said.
The Bulldogs managed five legitimate shots during the two minutes.
Penelope Francomb threatened for the Bulldogs after the teams were even but was denied by McDermott.
Co-coaches Reynolds and Katherine Pate warned the Ravens during the second intermission that BBA would be doing everything it could to press the attack during the final 15 minutes.
They did immediately but a blistering shot by Abby Farrington whistled just wide when BBA went on the power play again early in the third period.
Cooley made a strong bid for a short-handed goal.
Rutland went on the power play late in the game. Makenna Hubert threatened from the point and Patterson made a scoring bid from right on Herzog's doorstep.
But the Raiders had all they needed with their first-period burst.
The Raiders aren't done with the regular season. They have Burlington-Colchester coming to Spartan Arena on Wednesday.
But the playoffs are at hand and the Ravens just might be hitting their stride at the right time.
"These girls are having fun right now," Reynolds said.
