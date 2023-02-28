The Rutland boys basketball team remembers last year's Division I quarterfinal quite well.
On that night, RHS jumped out to a big advantage early, but let Essex back into it, before Rutland closed with a dramatic victory on an Eli Pockette corner 3.
Those same Hornets made their way to Keefe Gymnasium Tuesday night for a D-I first round playoff game, and this time, there was no need for the dramatics. Seventh-seeded Rutland dominated early and didn't look back, winning 60-37 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Rutland is set to play rival No. 2 Rice on Friday in the D-I quarterfinals. The teams met once in the regular season, a Green Knights victory, and were opponents in last year's state championship game, also won by Rice.
In last year's playoff matchup between RHS and Essex, Rutland jumped out to a 16-4 edge. This time around, it was RHS grabbing a 17-2 lead in the opening eight minutes.
"We wanted to come out swinging," Pockette said. "We did the same thing last year and we let them back in the game and it was a dogfight. (On Tuesday), I think we put them away early, especially keeping the intensity up in the second half."
"We talked about coming out with a lot of energy," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "It was going to be our last opportunity for our seniors to play (at Keefe Gymnasium). We always want our seniors to go out with a win.
"The first four or five minutes really set the tone for the rest of the game. The intensity defensively was right where we wanted it to be. We were limiting them to one shot."
Rutland swallowed up any potential driving lane, flustering the Hornets on offense. RHS did a great job of getting out in transition and more often than not capitalized on its chances.
Pockette had played a starring role in getting Rutland going in the first half. He provided much of the team's offense in the second quarter, scoring 10 of his 15 first-half points in those eight minutes.
Pockette finished the day with a game-high 21 points.
"It just takes a few to go in and then I'll just keep going," said Pockette of what it takes for him to get in the zone. "My teammates trust me and I trust them. The trust that we have in each other is going to help us if we want to go far in the playoffs."
Following Pockette on the scoreboard was Eric Swain with 11 points, nine coming in the second half. Luke DelBianco tacked on nine points and Tyler Weatherhogg had seven.
Will Fuller didn't score, but was a major disruptor on the defensive end of the floor with a handful of steals.
"I thought Eli was great all-around tonight," Wood said. "We got some touches with Luke early on and were able to capitalize on that. Will Fuller really reeked havoc defensively. Anybody we put in the game continued that run of energy."
Rutland had a handful of lulls, but did a great job of responding each time it did. By the fourth quarter, RHS was able to get a handful of its bench players plenty of minutes.
Josh Brown was the only consistent offensive threat for Essex, scoring 15 points. The Hornets finish the season 6-14.
Rutland (12-9) knows the massive challenge it has on Friday when it makes the trip to South Burlington to play Rice.
The Green Knights (16-3) were very strong down the stretch, winning five of their last six games. Their lone loss over that stretch was a three-point defeat at the hands of one-loss CVU.
"It's going to be fun. Those are the games you want to play in and those are the games you want to win," Pockette said.
"If you want to play at the Patrick Gym, you have to beat the best and this year we have to beat them on their own floor," Wood said.
Tip-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
