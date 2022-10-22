Stop if you heard this before. The Rutland girls soccer team gets off to a slow start only to rip off a long string of victories to close the regular season.
RHS did it last year and it replicated it this fall, finishing the regular season on an eight-game winning streak after beating rival Mount Anthony 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
When Rutland is on, there are few teams that can match them. RHS was at the top of its game in the first half of Saturday's contest.
After a back and forth first handful of minutes, a Bethany Solari goal less than 10 minutes into play pushed the pendulum in Rutland's favor.
Brooke Schaffer fed Solari a pass on the left side and the speedy Solari was off to the races, outrunning the MAU defender to get a shot off that was ticketed for the upper right corner of the net.
Rutland extended the lead less than six minutes later when Karsyn Bellomo sent a pass on the ground toward the far post. Kylee Niering had the patience to wait for the pass and scored as she was left unmarked.
"Our game plan was to expose the outside, get early crosses and try and finish inside the box, which was exactly what we did," said RHS coach Lori McClallen.
Nobody was better at getting the crosses in than freshman Anna Moser. Moser assisted on the final two goals of the first half.
Her first assist came on a cross that was sent far post that Niering got her leg up to redirect home.
The second was a near post cross that Brooke Schaffer put home late in the half.
Playing at a varsity Division I level as a freshman can be a challenge. Moser has grown into her role as the season has gone on.
"The experience she is gaining is helping her to be a little more confident and take more chances," McClallen said.
The Rutland coach also noted how impressive Moser has been on getting back defensively to stop potential attacks from opponents.
MAU found the back of the net for the lone time with 17.5 seconds left in the first half. The Patriots were fouled in the box and awarded a penalty kick, which Roey Rella-Neill buried in the lower left corner.
"I think any goal will give a team momentum going into the half," said MAU coach Molly Madore.
The Patriots seemed to use the rise in energy that comes from a goal in the second half. They didn't score anything after the break, but arguably controlled the run of play.
"We have a tendency to start out slow and some times it bites us in the butt, but we definitely proved ourselves in the second half," Madore said.
MAU keeper Maya Davis had 11 saves. Rutland's Emilia Sabataso saved five shots in the first half and Taylor Swett made four stops after the break.
Rutland finished the regular season with a 10-4 mark. MAU finished the regular season at 6-7-1.
NOTES: Rutland was without ball girls with the junior varsity team playing at the Polo Fields at the same time, so a dad squad of Eric Marsh, Nate Bellomo, Kevin Bellomo and Jody Sabataso stepped in to be ball boys for Saturday's game ... Nate Bellomo is the Rutland girls basketball coach and is assisted by Kevin Bellomo and Marsh .... RHS girls basketball opens its season on Saturday, Dec. 10 against CVU in the North-South Classic at Keefe Gymnasium.
