When it comes to tennis, doubles is a whole different game. The court dimensions are different, the strategy is different and it is as important to know the strengths and weaknesses of your partner as it is your opponent.
The Rutland High girls doubles teams were dominant in Tuesday's matches, winning in straight sets in the Raiders' 5-2 victory over Woodstock on the Whites Playground courts.
The No. 1 doubles unit of Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari cruised past the Woodstock tandem of Celeste Belisle and Charlotte Nunan 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 2 Rutland combine of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer gutted out a tough 7-5 win over Zoe Wood and Phoebe Anderson before rolling to a convincing 6-0 victory in the second set.
"You have to really have good chemistry and good communication," Patorti said. "You have to know your partner — what they are good at and what they are not good at.
"And you have to know that you are in it together."
Patorti and Solari complement one another inasmuch as they are good at different facets of the game.
"Bethany is really good at being in the back and hitting the deep balls. I am good up at the net," Patorti said.
"We communicate well," Solari said.
Solari is making the transition to doubles after playing singles in 2021.
"I like it. It is like you are a team. I think I like it better than singles," Solari said.
"It is communicating with a partner. You have to work out all the details. The biggest part of doubles is keeping your ego in check," Rutland coach Rick Bjorn said.
"We have always been good friends and we know how to communicate," Schaffer said of her relationship with Green.
Unlike the Patorti-Solari team, Schaffer and Greene do not feel they have diverse strengths. They believe they are interchangeable parts, either adept at playing at the net or in the back.
Green said when she and Schaffer began as a doubles team last year, they did not take it as seriously.
Now, they are more confident and taking a more serious approach and feeling the responsibility of helping the Raiders win matches.
Olivia Shipley, Rutland's No. 1 singles player, fashioned a straight-sets victory over Brooke Hecker 6-4, 6-2.
Woodstock's Hannah Watson got one of the Wasps' two wins in the No. 2 singles spot. She had to work for it against Olivia Andrews. Watson won the first match but Andrews came back and forced a tiebreaker that was won by Watson 10-8.
The Wasps' other win came in No. 3 singles with Sophia Nisimblat rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Anna Gallipo.
Rutland's Emma Barclay won in the No. 4 singles slot, 6-4,6-3 over Meridan Joy-Piper 6-4, 6-3.
The No. 5 singles match was a marathon with neither Rutland's Elizabeth Franzoni or Kendall Talylor giving in at any point of the match. The rallies were long and it became a match of attrition.
Franzoni won the first set 7-5 and then outlasted Kendall in the tiebreaker 7-5 after the second set was deadlocked 6-6.
Franzoni was obviously spent in the the aftermath of the grueling confrontation. She left nothing on the court.
"I'm very proud of them," Bjorn said of his team.
Rutland is off to Brattleboro on Thursday.
But the victory over a worthy Woodstock opponent was rewarding and the two doubles teams never stood taller.
