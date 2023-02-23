The excitement is back. Fashioning its first winning record since 2015 when Rutland put together a 12-8 season, the 14-6 Rutland High boys ice hockey team has earned a home playoff game.
Rutland is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 and 4-14-1 Woodstock in the first-round game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Rutland met the Wasps on Jan. 13 at Woodstock’s Union Arena and won 4-1.
“It was a lot closer than that,” Rutland coach Mike Anderson said. “Woodstock works really hard and we are going to have to be at our best.
“It has been our goal all year to be paying our best at playoff time when it really matters.”
Cam Rider leads the Rutland attack with 32 points in eight games.
Rutland has won two state crowns in its history. They defeated North Country 6-0 in the 1995 Division II state championship game and before that outscored Colchester 7-4 in the 1983 state title contest.
The Rutland girls hockey team, the only other high school hockey team in Rutland County, is the No. 7 seed and will be up against No. 2 BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Rutland and the Comets met twice during the season and RHS was unable to light the lamp. BFA won the first game 10-0 and the rematch 8-0.
Rutland and BFA-St. Albans also met in the 2017 state championship game for girls hockey. Rutland won the program’s only state title by edging the Comets 2-1.
Spaulding is the No. 1 seed in the Division I girls tournament with a 19-0-1 record and received a bye into the semifinals.
All of the state championship games will be played at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.