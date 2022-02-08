The Rutland girls basketball team got to the .500 mark on Tuesday night at Keefe Gym with a 57-37 win over Hartford. Now, it's time to start thinking about a home playoff game with just four games remaining. The quest starts on Saturday with a home game against Middebury.
"I think if we win out, we can definitely get a home (playoff) game," Kathryn Moore said.
Moore and Olivia Shipley were the seniors honored before the game.
They have contributed immensely to Rutland High School athletics. Moore is a three-sport standout who made a habit of piling up shutouts, including nine in a row, for the soccer team last fall. She will be in the net for Vermont in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup against New Hampshire in July.
Shipley is the No. 1 singles player for the RHS girls tennis team.
"Olivia is silent but deadly. She doesn't say much but when she does, she is very funny. She really gets the team going," Moore said.
"They are fun, energetic and always working hard," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said of Moore and Shipley.
Shipley and Moore exited the game with 17.3 seconds remaining to a heartfelt ovation from the fans.
"It's a great community," Moore said.
The Raiders put the hammer down early, forging a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. The last hoop of the stanza was a beauty, a driving layup by Bethany Solari off a gorgeous feed from Karsyn Bellomo.
The Raiders extended the lead to 26-14 at the half and just rolled from there.
Bellomo led the Raiders with 15 points and Mackenzie McLaughlin followed with 12.
McLaughlin got the Raiders going with a drive to the hoop. She was fouled and completed the three-point play for the first points of the game.
Moore and Shipley had eight points each.
Ava Thorburn led the Hurricanes with 11 points and Madison Withington added eight.
It was the second straight win for the Raiders.
The Hurricanes fell to 7-8 with their fourth consecutive loss. All four of the losses at been at the hands of Rutland County teams — two to Otter Valley and one to Fair Haven.
Moore and McLaughlin connected on 3-point field goals at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put the game way out of reach at 50-25.
Senior Night is always a special occasion.
"You just want to take it all in," Moore said.
Coach Bellomo said this was one of the most complete games his team has played this season.
"There were just a couple of lulls and we worked through them," he said.
The night belonged to the Raiders right from the start and, of course, to Shipley and Moore.
"It's hard going through a program for four years — the Saturday morning practices, the bus rides to Burlington and all things are huge and they make you a leader," coach Bellomo said.
Middlebury is in the Keefe Gym on Saturday as the Raiders continue their quest for a Division I home playoff game.
"And if we don't get a home game, we'll just take it to them on the road," Moore said.
Sounds like a leader.
