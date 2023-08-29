Sports can be a fickle venture. You need everything to go your way to achieve your goals, whether they’re lofty or tempered.
Coming off a dominant season in 2021, the Rutland football team had high hopes for last year’s squad. There were stretches of strong play, but the team felt they didn’t fulfill their expectations last year.
Rutland is coming off a 3-6 season, going 3-5 against teams from Vermont. RHS won its first two games of the regular season, but struggled to pick up wins the rest of the way. Rutland nabbed its third and final win in blowout fashion against BFA-St. Albans on Oct. 7 at home.
“Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way,” said longtime RHS coach Mike Norman. “Sometimes when there is less notoriety, people are hungrier to prove that they do belong and that they can run with the big dogs.”
Rutland will get plenty of looks at some of the big dogs in Vermont high school football, and also outside of it.
RHS had a tri-scrimmage with Exeter and Nashua South and scrimmaged Laconia this past Friday, all strong programs in New Hampshire.
Rutland opens the 2023 regular season on Friday against Essex. RHS beat the Hornets in their opener last season by a touchdown.
One of Rutland’s biggest tests comes in Week 2 when Concord High, from New Hampshire, comes to Alumni Field. The Crimson Tide are always a really competitive program in the Granite State.
Rutland hits the road for the first time playing rival Middlebury on a Thursday night, Sept. 14.
RHS has tough matchups with Burr and Burton Academy, CVU and Hartford on the back half of the schedule.
Rutland also plays Mount Anthony in Week 4 and Brattleboro in Week 7. MAU and Brattleboro are both making their return to Division I this season. The Patriots are the defending D-II champions and the newly-named Bears won the D-II title in 2019.
The quarterback for a good chunk of last year’s run was Eli Pockette, who graduated in the spring and is set to play basketball at Plymouth State University. Pockette suffered an injury late in the season, which allowed Noah Bruttomesso to get his feet wet.
Bruttomesso, a three-sport standout who also plays hockey and lacrosse, returns for his junior season and looks to build off that mini sample size.
“Noah has only played football one year. The first day (last season), he was running around with the receivers and the running backs and he came to me and said, ‘I’d like to try to play quarterback,’” Norman said.
“He’s a great kid. He benefitted last year from playing. Noah stepped in there and did better than a serviceable job.”
Rutland graduated a handful of quality running backs, but return junior Jayden Graham, who has had a role in the backfield for multiple seasons now.
Fellow junior Hunter Marechaux is another running back on last year’s roster returning this fall. Sophomore Grady Gallagher will also be in the running back mix.
“Jayden is a great player and great leader, who has worked really, really hard,” Norman said.
Rutland’s top receiving threat from last fall, Jonah Bassett, has his first collegiate game this Saturday playing for Plymouth State against Vermont State University Castleton. Other contributors in the passing game like Ryan Cassarino and Tyler Weatherhogg also graduated.
Senior Will Fuller is the guy with the most experience in the receiving game as a multiple-year starter at tight end. Senior Matthew Reveal, junior Ethan Wideawake and junior Hank Potter are other returning tight ends from last year’s roster.
“We always talk about senior leadership and chemistry of the team,” Norman said. “Will is a great kid. I think it’s his time to shine. He’s come into his own. Sometimes, kids when they’re seniors, they just mature and take the reins.”
Ryan Boulger, Ryan Solari, Phoenix Valle-Downes, Quinn Velde, Wyatt Fuller, Aaron LeFrancois and Travis Barker are among the returning wide receivers from last year’s roster.
Mount St. Joseph transfer Keegan Greeley is a receiver with experience, having played for Mill River.
Lineman Luke DelBianco graduated after multiple seasons of being a stalwart in that unit. DelBianco was an all-state player on both sides of the line last season and played in the Shrine Bowl this summer.
Dietrich Caler, Brad Burton, Josanuel Torres-Alomar, Jahmalie McKenzie, Teigen Gurney, Devon Newton, Coleton Lapham, Dustin King, Evan Lind and Charles Woods are among the returning lineman from last year’s roster.
Rutland’s defense graduated multiple all-state players, but has a handful of all-state honorable mentions from its defense coming back.
Torres-Alomar was a defensive line all-state honorable mention last season. Wideawake earned that honor at inside linebacker, as did Graham at outside linebacker and Bruttomesso at defensive back.
Kick-off for Rutland’s opener against Essex is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Alumni Field.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH