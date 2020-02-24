JERICHO — Rutland’s Brady Geisler was the top local finisher in the Nordic skiing Division I freestyle state championships on Monday.
Geisler was 23rd overall with a time of 16 minutes, 33.1 seconds.
Geisler will be competing in the U16 Eastern championships March 6-8.
Caleb Dundas was 35th with a time of 17:12.6.
Owen Dube-Johnson (43rd), Phil Mahar (51st), Max McCalla (67th) and Ethan Woodbury (71st) rounded out the Raider boys contingent.
The lone Rutland female to compete was Phoebe Wood, who took 68th.
North Country’s Jack Young and Mount Mansfield’s Rose Clayton were the individual D-I winners.
In Division II, Kelsey Adams was 55th in the girls race with a time of 22:09.5.
Teammate Sarah Calvin was 59th.
The girls race was won by Harwood’s Ava Thurston, while the boys race was won by U-32’s Jed Kurts.
In freestyle relays, Rutland placed ninth with a time of 32:41.4.
The boys race was won by Brattleboro, while Mount Mansfield won the girls race.
Overall, the Raiders boys placed eighth with a score of 443.
Brattleboro won overall on the boys side with a score of 89, while CVU took the crown on the girls side with a score of 71.
CU men, women
earn first
NORTH CREEK, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team, completing its unbeaten season, earned a first-place finish Sunday morning in the 7.5-kilometer skate at the ECSC Regional Championships at Gore Mountain.
Three Spartans earned top-five finishes as John Henry Paluszek led the way with a second-place finish out of 66 competitors. His time of 16:59 was just eight seconds faster than Andrew Doherty who earned a third-place finish with a time of 17:07. Devin Perry, the third Spartan in the top five, earned a fifth-place finish with a time of 18:06.
With 10 total points, the Spartans earned the team title for the 11th time this season.
On the women’s side, Castleton took home first led by Megan Greene, who finished the season undefeated.
She earned a first-place finish in the 7.5-kilometer skate. Her time of 20:34 was just under two minutes faster than the next non-Spartan skier. Molly O’Callaghan earned a second-place finish in the race as she finished with a time of 22:16.
With seven total points, the Spartans earned the team title for the 10th time this season.
The teams return to action Tuesday, March 10 to compete in the USCSA National Championships in Lake Placid, N.Y.
BOYS HOCKEY
Colchester 5, Rutland 2
BURLINGTON — Penalties proved costly for the Rutland boys ice hockey team Monday afternoon as it fell to Colchester 5-2.
Ethan Coarse scored the two goals for the Raiders, with assists made by Graham Seidner, Eren Cetin and Michael Schillinger.
Alex Rublee recorded the most goals for Lakers with two. Brandon Fath, Jason Brown and Jacob Corman recorded one goal each.
Augie Louras made 40 saves for Rutland, while Hunter Baker made 22 saves for Colchester.
The Raiders (4-14-1) travel north again on Wednesday to face Stowe at 6:45 p.m. in their final game of the season.
ALPINE SKIING
MSJ’s Pencak takes third
PERU — Mount St. Joseph’s Ben Pencak placed third overall at an alpine ski event hosted by Burr and Burton Monday.
Pencak raced down the course with a time of 1:20.61.
Green Mountain’s Leo Schnipper followed with a time of 1:24.23, placing sixth overall. Teammate Jayden Hinkle (16th) was the other participant for the GM boys.
Chase Wiegers (14th), Brian Pierce (15th) and Aden Pollock (26th) rounded out the MSJ boys.
On the girls side, Haley Racicot took 13th overall for the Chieftains with a time 1:29.38. Lilly Vullo (20th) represented Green Mountain as well.
MSJ placed fourth overall with a score of 51.
CU wins regional titles
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — The Castleton men and women’s Alpine skiing teams both won USCSA Regional championships this past weekend.
The Castleton University men’s win was their third in a row and fourth in the last five years, as they topped the field in the slalom one day after winning the giant slalom at Sugarloaf Mountain.
The Spartans outpaced Babson in the slalom Sunday by more than three seconds to claim the top spot on the podium, finishing in 4:09.38.
Robby Kelley once again led all racers on the day, laying down the fastest run in each heat to stand atop the podium as the overall regional champion individually.
The women’s win was their fourth in five years.
Castleton, which finished second in the giant slalom Saturday, raced its way to a first-place finish after sweeping the podium in the slalom Sunday. The Spartans had four finishers in the top-five en route to a team time of 4:44.78.
Karoline Rettenbacher and Birgit Kinneberg tied for the slalom championship, both clocking in at 1:34.71 over their two runs.
BASEBALL
Capital tops CU
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Castleton University baseball team continued its stretch of games in Florida Sunday morning as it dropped a 9-3 nonconference decision to Capital University at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
Castleton returns to action Tuesday, as it takes on Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a doubleheader with the first game scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
SVL hoop crowns
Brattleboro, Fair Haven, Hartford, Twin Valley and Proctor captured their respective boys basketball divisional crowns in the Southern Vermont League as regular season play for the boys concluded this past weekend.
Brattleboro’s 5-1 league record edged out Rutland (4-2) for the A Division title; Fair Haven’s 9-1 mark was a win better than runnerup Mill River at 8-2 in the B Division West, while Hartford topped the B Division East schools with a 6-4 mark. Twin Valley’s 9-1 mark was tops in the C Division and Proctor was a perfect 12-0 in winning the D Division title.
With one week remaining in the girls basketball season, only one division crown is still up for grabs. West Rutland has the upper hand in the D Division with an 8-0 record and a win over Bellows Falls (7-1). The Golden Horde can wrap up the title with a win at BF on Tuesday. Westside finishes the season at Leland & Gray on Friday while BF plays at Rivendell on Friday.
Fair Haven (11-0) and Proctor (10-0) girls’ basketball teams have clinched bragging rights for a clean sweep of the SVL basketball titles with perfect records heading into the final week. Rutland has clinched the A Division girls title with a 5-0 record. Brattleboro is next at 2-2.
CORRECTION
Post 31’s titles
A recent story had the wrong date for Rutland Post 31’s last American Legion baseball state championship. Post 31 won back-to-back titles in 1996 and 1997.
