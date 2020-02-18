The Rutland girls basketball team got off to an 0-2 start and assistant coach Kevin Bellomo unloaded on the Raiders. He delivered a speech with the fire and brimstone of a preacher at a tent revival, admonishing the players for their sins — a lack of hustle, not looking for open teammates and any other basketball tenet they violated.
The Raiders responded and found themselves with an 11-6 record after Tuesday night’s 52-35 victory over Otter Valley at College of St. Joseph.
“We needed to hear that,” Rutland junior guard Kendra Sabotka said. “Since then we have figured it out. We have been working as a team. We are all clicking together.”
They clicked throughout the first quarter as well as they have all season. When those eight minutes were over, the Raiders had themselves a 21-5 lead.
Sabotka nailed a 3-point field goal on the game’s first possession only to have Mary Kingsley answer with a trey to tie it. Then, the Raiders won the rest of the quarter 18-2.
It appeared as though the Raiders were going to blow their Rutland County neighbors right out of the gym, but the Otters climbed back into it.
Kingsley and Mallory Lufkin nailed consecutive 3-pointers, and Bonnie Moore and Livia Kingsley got hoops for a 10-0 Otter Valley run to slice the lead to 21-15.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo loves his bench and he got a big contribution from it at this point.
“We play eight or nine kids a lot,” Nate said.
One of them, Cecily McCormack, gave the Raiders a spark when they needed it most. She came in and scored five quick points to halt OV’s run.
Rylee Burgess, who led the Raiders with 20 points, scored on a putback to cap a 7-0 run of their own and Rutland used that as a springboard to a 30-19 halftime lead.
The Otters were not going away. Kingsley connected with another 3 to get the lead down to 35-26 but that was the last time the Otters trailed by single digits.
Burgess continued to get her points down low and the Raiders took a 39-27 lead into the fourth quarter and extended it from there.
Burgess could not be contained inside and many of her 20 points came off offensive rebounds.
Freshman Karsyn Bellomo added 11 points and, like McCormack, she got them at critical junctures. She also had two 3-point field goals.
McCormack added seven points and Sabotka had six.
Kingsley had nine points on three 3s to lead Otter Valley in scoring. Bernhardt followed with eight and Alice Kieth, who put on a passing clinic, tossed in four points.
“We fought back,” Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said. “We ran our offense better after that first quarter.”
That 21-5 opening stanza was the centerpiece of Rutland’s offense.
“We got a little stale after that,” Nate Bellomo said. “Otter Valley plays hard.”
He cited the play that McCormack gave the Raiders when they desperately needed the life.
“She’s scrappy,” the Rutland coach said. “Karsyn and Cecily stepped up.
“This was a good win coming off a loss (to South Burlington),” Nate said.
The Otters fall to 5-11 and have lost three straight. That stretch has come against three outstanding teams — Windsor, Fair Haven and Rutland.
They will try to improve their Division III playoff seeding with their two remaining games against Hartford and Mill River.
“We like to divide the season into four five-game stretches,” Nate Bellomo said. “All the games are important now.”
The next one has Brattleboro coming to town on Thursday.
The home stretch is here. The playoff pairings will be posted March 2. The countdown is on.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.