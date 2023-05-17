You'd be hard-pressed to find a more in sync doubles team in the state than Rutland's No. 1 duo of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer.
The two have been doubles partners since their sophomore year and haven't lost a match during their junior or senior seasons.
They picked up another one of those victories on Wednesday against Woodstock, as the Rutland girls tennis team topped the Wasps 4-3.
It was Senior Day for RHS, so the team recognized, Greene, Schaffer and No. 3 singles player Abbey Watelet during the pre-match introductions.
Greene and Schaffer know their roles well and it makes them a tough team to beat. Greene is strong with her pinpoint lefty serves and Schaffer is elite around the net.
"We've been doubles partners since we were sophomores, so it's kind of bittersweet," said Greene of the Senior Day experience.
The duo's communication is clear when they're on the court, always letting the other know when they'll take charge on a ball.
"Our communication has increased a lot between the years," Greene said. "We'll always call front or back and who's got it wherever it is."
"We balance each other out well and we always know where each other is on the court," Schaffer said. "We try to move to adjust to each other."
Greene pointed out the importance of covering the middle of the court, which can be a weakness for doubles players. The duo did a great job of that on Wednesday and it paid off.
Woodstock's Tess Belisle and Mia Zillian were competitive with Greene and Schaffer, but couldn't recover from the early advantages the veteran Rutland duo grabbed in both sets.
The final score ended up being 6-2, 6-2 in Greene and Schaffer's favor.
"They talk and they know what each other can do on the court," said Rutland co-coach George Schaffer. "They cover each other on the court really well."
Wind played a major factor on a cold day at White Memorial Park. The players had to adjust to conditions that were unlike what they normally see in the spring.
"It's not fun when the wind is super heavy because you can either be with it or against it," Brooke Schaffer said. "You have to adjust to it."
Watelet, the third Rutland senior, ran into a tough match at No. 3 singles against Woodstock's Sophia Nisimblat. Nisimblat won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
Watelet has had a much larger role on the team this year.
"Last year, I don't think she was in the first five, but this year, she's moved up," coach Schaffer said. "She plays hard and she plays good competition."
RHS No. 1 singles player Arikka Patorti won comfortably against Brooke Hecker, 6-2, 6-2. Rutland's Bethany Solari cruised to a win at No. 4 singles against Chloe Masillo, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Rutland's final win came at No. 2 doubles with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 effort by Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack.
Woodstock's other two wins were as hard fought as they come. No. 2 singles player Hannah Watson needed a 10-point tiebreaker to top Rutland's Anna Gallipo.
Gallipo won the first set 6-2, but the second set was all Watson, as she won 6-0.
Watson carried that momentum into the tiebreaker, jumping out to a 9-1 lead. Gallipo showed a lot of fight down the stretch, winning the next two points, but Watson got the final point she needed for the win.
At No. 5 singles, Woodstock's Charlotte Nunan won the first set 6-3 against RHS's Emma Barclay, but found herself in a 4-4 second set. Nunan settled in and found a way to win the final two games to grab the win for her side.
The match was a battle of teams in the upper tier of their respective divisions, with Rutland as one of the best teams in Division I and Woodstock being elite in Division II.
"It's always more fun when it's more competitive," said RHS co-coach Stacey Greene.
Rutland (10-2) has another tough matchup on Thursday, hosting rival Burr and Burton Academy. BBA's only loss this season came at the hands of RHS in late April.
