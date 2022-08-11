Bob Carroll played tennis at Rutland High School for coach Eugene Poplawski in the mid-1980s. He also sat in Poplawski’s English class.
Since Carroll has earned his living by writing — he had a stint at the Boston Globe — and teaching tennis, he figured he would contact his old teacher/coach about 10 years ago.
“I told him, ‘I am thinking I owe you a lot,’” Carroll said. “He laughed.”
Carroll played baseball his first two years at Rutland High before jumping over to tennis. His senior year, he ascended to the No. 1 singles spot.
Then, it was on to Castleton State College where he also earned the No. 1 singles position and was the team MVP.
He fondly recalls his Castleton coach Cara Christian, a Texan with a Texas-sized drawl.
“She couldn’t say Adirondack so every time we would see an Adirondack chair, we would ask her, ‘What kind of chair is that.?”
Upon graduating from Castleton in 1989, Carroll took off for Massachusetts where he landed a job at a weekly newspaper in Plymouth, covering Town Hall, sports and keeping the police blotter and fire log. You name it.
Then, he had a three-year stint at the Boston Globe.
“When I got done at the Boston Globe in 2008, I was ready to be done. I started focusing on my tennis,” Carroll said.
Someone he played tennis with noted that he was pretty good and suggested he could get a job at the tennis club to which he belonged.
“I started working 10 hours a week and worked my way up to 40,” Carroll said.
He kept climbing and today the 60-year-old Carroll is the Senior Director of Tennis at the South Shore YMCA in Hanover, Massachusetts where he oversees a 10-court facility with about 400 tennis members. He has an annual budget of $1.2 million.
He still teaches the game a few hours a week but most of his time is now in the administrative sphere.
He has a sizeable staff of pros and he is content to allow them to do the teaching since they could use the hours and he is on salary.
He and his wife Debbie have two daughters. Courtney graduated from George Washington University and Alli attends Bridgewater State University.
He relishes the memories of growing up in Rutland that not only included playing tennis for Poplawski but also RHS hockey for coach Barry Van Gerbig.
Poplawski was a colorful character who played minor league hockey for the Charlotte Checkers and Des Moines Oak Leafs. He also became part owner of the California Golden Seals.
Carol and his wife made the trip to Castleton on Aug. 6 to surprise their friend John Cameron who was being honored that day as the Grand Marshal of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire.
He and Debbie spent a slice of the weekend walking around downtown Rutland and the memories came flooding back for Bob.
He pointed out the Rutland Herald building on Wales Street where he spent some time writing while at Castleton. He showed Debbie what was one of his old haunts, the Center Street Saloon.
Life is good at the South Shore YMCA. And so are the memories of back home.
