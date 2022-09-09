They were Dart and Bull. Rutland High's Tom Dunn was Dart. Mount St. Joseph Academy's Bill Comstock was Bull.
"That's what they called us Dart and Bull," said Comstock from his home in Los Angeles.
They were teammates on the 1970 Vermont team that lost 41-12 to New Hampshire at Dartmouth College's Memorial Field in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game between the top graduated seniors of the two states.
Comstock was the standout for Vermont, playing both ways on the 95-degree day. Dunn and BFA-St. Albans' Steve Coon were other Vermonters cited for their outstanding play that day.
Dunn died in May of 2020 at the age of 68. One of Rutland High's greatest football players left behind his beloved soul mate Darlene, children Meghan, Katie, Cristine, Elysa and Samantha and grandchildren Gracie, Russell Emily, Allison and Sterling.
He also left behind a legion of fans who loved watching his style of running with the football to great success back when the Raiders were still playing their games at storied Flaitz Field.
Dunn and Comstock knew one another long before they were Maple Sugar Bowl teammates or playing against one another in the Rutland-Mount St. Joseph city football rivalry. They grew up playing flag football against one another in elementary school when Comstock played for St. Peter's School.
Comstock regarded Dunn as a great teammate on the Vermont Shrine squad.
"I loved playing with him and blocking for him," Comstock said.
Being a great teammate is emblematic of the recent scholarship presented in Dunn's honor.
It is awarded to a Rutland High graduate attending a four-year college and majoring in a field which will lead to a profession of helping others.
The first one was awarded to Sydney Wood who is the daughter of Rutland High School boys varsity basketball coach Mike Wood.
Sydney is majoring in nursing at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
"We got to know each other pretty well," Comstock said of Dunn.
"He was an outstanding running back. First of all, he was tough. He was not real big but really quick. He was not a power runner but very good at maneuvering."
The Rutland-MSJ city football rivalry helped to cement the friendship even though they were fierce rivals on that day.
"Rutland is a sports town and in my day, people looked forward to the MSJ-Rutland game every year," Comstock said. "Everybody came out of the woodwork. It was a major get-together for everybody in Rutland leading up to the game. It was a big to-do."
The game in Comstock's era included a parade through downtown.
Comstock was fortunate enough to see the game extend to the next generation because his son Mark wore both uniforms in the series. Mark, in fact, is one of the few to score a touchdown for each school. He started his high school career with the Mounties before transferring across town to Rutland High.
That 1970 Vermont Shrine team was well represented in the City of Rutland. It included MSJ's Keith Eddy, and Tim Murphy and Rutland High's John Lafaso and Frank Spencer in addition to Dunn and Comstock.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was special in those days to Rutland. Some of the people working in the press box at Dartmouth's Memorial Field would often say that the roar from the crowd was a little louder when a Rutland or MSJ player was introduced.
Despite the lopsided loss, Rutland fans saw great performances that day from the local contingent in the Shrine Game.
There was plenty of sentiment for Comstock being Vermont's MVP, but Dunn, Coon, Fair haven's Glen Martel and Brattleboro's Dan Carr also had support for the honor.
Martel and Eddy were the captains.
Dunn and Comstock were Vermont's leading ground gainers, Dunn picking up 59 yards and Comstock 56.
The Maple Sugar Bowl was big stuff in that era as is indicated by the fact that Dunn and Comstock played in front of what was a record crowd at the time, 14,750 fans.
That was a golden era for sports in Rutland. While the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was going on, the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team was on the way to winning a state championship.
Rutland defeated host Bennington Post 13 7-2 in the championship game.
Post 31's Greg Fineberg and Mark Mayhew were awarded MVP trophies.
The fun was just beginning. Post 31 was so successful that the banquet honoring the team had to be postponed because of the length of time Post 31 was able to remain at the Northeast Regional in Middletown, Connecticut.
Rutland won two games in Middletown, beating Portland, Maine 6-4 and Warwick, Rhode Island 8-7.
Legendary Vermont coaches Ralph Kehoe and Tim Ryan were living in Connecticut at the time and took in the games in Middletown.
Rick Brodowski was a key member of that Post 31 team and the next season would be his turn to shine in the Maple Sugar Bowl.
MSJ's Brodowski had one of the great performances in the history of the game. He rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the first half in a 26-14 victory for a Vermont team coached by Rutland High's Joe Teta.
It was a great time to be a sports fan in Rutland. Dart and Bull were a big slice of the scene.
