There are some days when a team’s shots aren’t falling and they need to make up for it in other ways.
Thursday night against Brattleboro was one of those games for the Rutland girls basketball team.
The Raiders battled through offensive struggles and pulled out a 36-33 win over the Colonels.
“At this point in the year, you’ll have some lulls. Some shooting lulls, some defensive lulls,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. “We had shots that we wanted, but we didn’t make them. Those kids can hit those shots.”
Great teams can gut out these types of games and Rutland continues to show it can find a way to win.
The Raiders led by five heading into the fourth and were struggling to hang onto the ball throughout the early portion of the frame.
Rutland turned the ball over a bunch of times, but it didn’t crack on the defensive end, only allowing a lone Kiki McNary basket through five minutes of fourth-quarter play.
Kendra Sabotka knocked down the Raiders’ first field goal of the quarter, but turnover issues continued to bite Rutland as time ticked off.
A pair of McNary buckets cut the Raiders’ lead to one, but Sabotka responded with a basket in the paint.
Rachel Rooney hit a mid-range jumper to inch the Colonels closer, but Sabotka iced the game by splitting a 1-and-1 at the line.
“We made plays when we needed to, got some rebounds and we hit that foul shot at the end,” Bellomo said.
Sabotka was the lone Rutland player to reach double figures in points, with 14. She scored six in the first and was the only Raider to have a field goal in the frame.
Karsyn Bellomo was the only other Rutland player with multiple field goals, hitting both of her shots in the second quarter. She also hit a trio of free throws to finish with eight points.
Rylee Burgess was kept in check with only four points, but the senior was unstoppable on the glass, with 19 rebounds. She kept numerous possessions alive with offensive rebounds and Brattleboro didn’t have much answer for her size.
Thursday was the 10th time Rutland has held an opponent under 40 points.
“Defense travels,” Bellomo said. “You need to defend at this point in the year.”
Before the game, Rutland honored its three seniors, Burgess, Megan Smith and Anna Bower. All three were given the start and two of the three got into the scorebook. Brattleboro’s six seniors were acknowledged as well.
“Anybody who makes it through the four-year grind as a student-athlete, they separate themselves from other people,” Bellomo said. “They have to manage time. They are special people to go to practices and commit to being around. Whether they play 32 minutes, start or whatever, I have such a high regard for them to stick it out.”
Rutland improves to 12-6 and hosts unbeaten Fair Haven on Tuesday. The Colonels drop to 5-12.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.