The Rutland High School girls hockey team has yet to play its first game, but coach Emme O’Rourke’s team already has one huge victory.
Rutland High has a team, something that was in doubt in many people’s minds several months ago.
Between graduation losses and other players opting to go the prep school route, rumors were swirling in the city about the school not being able to field a team.
Yet, here they are, 20 strong and ready to tangle with Hartford in the season opener on Saturday at Barwood Arena in White River Junction.
The Rutland boys team also opens on the road Saturday. They will be at Highgate Arena in Highgate Center to face off with Missisquoi.
O’Rourke, a first-year coach, feels that her team being able to take the ice this year is a great underdog story. Amidst all the rumors, the students responded. They not only answered the call but the spirit in practice has been exemplary.
“I have been a part of a lot of teams and the camaraderie on this team stands out,” O’Rourke said.
She sees the more experienced players helping players new to the game each day in practice.
The big news surrounding the boys program is that the team has dropped down to Division II.
Coach Mike Anderson believes that should generate a lot of excitement around Spartan Arena.
Anderson pointed out that RHS played six games against Division II teams last season and that they were all one-goal games.
“Those were the best games we had. Against Division I teams, we would be in the game for two periods and then we ran out of gas. We didn’t have the depth.”
Not that playing n D-II will be a skate in the park for the Rutland icers.
“There are a lot of good teams in Division II,” Anderson said.
“We are pretty optimistic. We have some good guys working really hard,” senior defender Anthony Rock said.
“Division II is a whole new thing for us. I think we have a good chance.”
GIRLSPlayers were going through drills this week at practice while assistant coach Emma Mazzariello was shooting at goalie Sierra McDermott at the east end of Spartan Arena.
McDermott returns to the goal and is now a seasoned senior, no longer an accidental netminder.
She stepped into the position a couple of years ago when the team was unexpectedly left without a goalie.
“She was instant leadership,” O’Rourke said. “She came back with a level of intensity that is unmatched.”
McDermott is one of four returning players. The others are junior defender Anna Gallipo, junior defender Arrika Patorti and junior forward Elizabeth Stoodley.
The rest of the roster includes Emma Barclay, Kiana Bushee, Audrey Caputo, Sarah Crossman, Sophia Ellison, Julie Kelly, Elle Molalley, Piper Newman, Indira Oquendo, Lila Oquendo, Riley Quesnel, Madison Severance, Julia Reynolds, Emily Sunderland, Taylor Swett and McKenna Wertzler.
The roster is a blend of experience and inexperience. A couple of the players have ice skated but never with a stick.
O’Rourke is enthusiastic about the future of Rutland High girls hockey, citing some robust numbers in the younger age groups.
“The numbers are huge for the 12-14 age group coming up,” she said.
O’Rourke is a 2013 Rutland High graduate who played hockey for the school.
She brings back a lot of support from other graduates including former goalie Deanna Rodolfy who stops by once a week to work with McDermott.
Kristina Bellomo, who played college hockey at Lake Forest in Illinois, is an assistant coach along with Mazzariello, a volunteer coach. Nicole Adams is another of the former RHS players who lends a hand and former coach Emily Reynolds has been known to come by practice.
If it takes a village, O’Rourke believes she has a good one.
“The girls have been working hard. I hope that we show up and make a little magic happen,” “O’Rourke said.
Maybe the magic will start to happen on Saturday at Barwood Arena.
Those who know the story of the off-season will tell you that plenty of magic has already happened.
BOYSLike the girls team, coach Mike Anderson’s RHS boys squad returns the goalie. Noah Bruttemesso started in the net as a freshman and was impressive.
“He had a great season last year and we are looking to build on it,” Anderson said.
Cam Rider is the leading returning goal scorer. He had 10 goals and three assists last season as a sophomore.
Senior forward Graham Seidner was the other productive player offensively who is returning. He had six goals and five assists.
Goals could also come from Hagen McDermott, Griffin Melen, Will Alexander or several other players.
“We are pretty well balanced. We have a few players capable of putting the puck in the net,” Anderson said.
Defensive mainstays are Rock, Jacobb Downs, Anders Lowkes and Ethan Wideawake.
Rounding out the roster are Timithy Peer, Ira Eaton, Aiden Good, Ace Pitts, Colin Rider, Becket Patorti, Griffin Melen, Riley Rodgrigue, Griffin Norton, Zach Melen, Mickey Colvin, Grady Glover, Andrew Sabotka, Greg Olsen, Warren Prince and goalie Quincy Bruttemesso.
Saturday’s opener against the Thunderbirds has a special sidelight to it for Anderson. Skating for Missisquoi will be Anderson’s nephew Colby Young. This will be the first time that Anderson has seen his nephew play hockey.
ICE CHIPS: The Rutland girls remain in Division I. ... The Rutland boys team is at Stowe on Dec. 14 and then has its Spartan Arena opener on Dec. 17 against St. Johnsbury. ... The Rutland girls team plays its home opener on Dec. 14 with South Burlington in town. ... O’Rourke and Bellomo coached in the Rutland High girls soccer program this fall. ... Bellomo is looking forward to seeing some of her former teammates on Jan. 3 when Lake Forest comes to Spartan Arena to play Castleton University.
