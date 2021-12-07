Saturday is the day Rutland High hockey fans have been impatiently awaiting. The girls hockey team skates against Burr and Burton Academy at 5 p.m. at Manchester’s Riley Rink. The Ravens go against Brattleboro in a boys game two hours later at friendly Spartan Arena.
Parents with athletes on both teams or just plain rabid RHS hockey fans will be able to go to Riley Rink for the girls game and return to Spartan Arena to see all or most of the boys game where the puck drops at 7 p.m.
Rutland boys hockey coach Mike Anderson expects a tough test from Brattleboro on Saturday.
“They are the Division II state champions and Eric Libardoni does a great job with them,” Anderson said.
The girls team kicks off its season by playing its chief rival. BBA and Rutland have a burgeoning rivalry and have played some classic games of late.
“We had a good rivalry with Woodstock and one with Middlebury but we do not play either of them this year,” Rutland coach Katherine Pate said.
BOYSThere is senior leadership with Jason Ryan, Brand Maniery, Boston Patorti and Micaiah Boyle, but one of the big stories for the Ravens could turn out to be a freshman.
Noah Bruttemesso is the lone goalie on the roster but he has given the Ravens cause for optimism in the preseason.
“We are expecting him to play bigger than a freshman. He is really into it,” Anderson said of his netminder.
The juniors are Will Alexander, Tim Peer, Anthony Rock, Graham Seidner and Griffin Melen.
Sophomores include Jacob Downs, Aiden Good, Patrick Cooley, Anders Lowkes and Cameron Rider.
Cooley is the leading returning scorer with five points in the abbreviated season while playing in only five games.
“He is a very good player,” Anderson said.
The freshmen are Mickey Colvin, Becket Patorti, Riley Rodrigue, Greg Olson and Ethan Wideawake.
It all adds up to 19 skaters and a goalie. Anderson said all are capable of contributing and will have to do so for the Ravens to be successful.
“We can’t win games with just one line,” he said. “From top to bottom, we are a really well balanced team. We just have a really balanced lineup of upperclassmen and newcomers.”
Anderson sees Bruttemesso as an outstanding goalie as he moves through his high school career but also views him as being more than ready for the rigors of the varsity level this year.
The Ravens played only six games last year and went winless, earning a tie against a good Woodstock team.
Their record belies their competitiveness. They lost in overtime to Rice and took Colchester into double overtime in the playoffs.
“We were right there,” Anderson said.
That means they were close enough so that a good preseason has given them reason to think about much bigger things in 2021-22.
GIRLSThe Rutland girls hockey team enjoyed some success in the COVID abbreviated season and it included a 3-2 victory over Spaulding in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.
Every player on this year’s team is returning from the squad so there is optimism for a special season this time around.
Katherine Pate and Emily Reynolds also return as the coaches.
Starting with the all important goalie spot, the Ravens will only be stronger with Sierra McDermott having her first year in the net in the books.
McDermott stepped in the net last year as a sophomore when the Ravens needed a goalie and responded solidly.
Pate said one added benefit this preseason is that McDermott has been working with the Castleton University goalies.
“That is going to make a big difference,” Pate said.
Pate credits second-year Castleton women’s coach Tim McAuliffe with making his program a viable resource for the high school team.
McDermott will be working with some defensemen who have plenty of savvy and experience. Three of them, Elise Lidstone, Makenna Hubert and Abby Stoodley are seniors.
Stoodley missed last year due to injury and her presence is a boon to the defense.
The other defensemen are Anna Gallipo, Alli Rice, Hubert, and Arikka Patorti.
The forwards include seniors Gracie Stahura, Molly Abatiell, Sydney Wood, Isabel Crossman and Alyssa Kennedy.
Other forwards are Elizabeth Cooley, Elizabeth Stoodley and Addison Hubert.
Pate admits that 15 is on the smallish side for a roster but she believes that is compensated for by the fact that they are all experienced and she can run lines in and out with no perceptible drop off.
The first line of Crossman, Cooley and Addison Hubert will be counted on for much of the scoring and Pate feels the Ravens will also get a lift in that department from the defensemen.
Rutland fans will have a wait until they can greet their team at Spartan Arena. They play five road games before their home opener on Dec. 29.
NOTES: The Rutland boys hockey program has won two state crowns but it has been a bit of a championship drought with the last coming in 1995, a 6-0 win over North Country in the Division II title game. ... Rutland won its only girls state hockey championship in 2017 when it edged BFA-St. Albans 2-1, Meghan Hamilton and Caitlin Laird scored for RHS with Caitlin’s twin sister Carolyn Laird backstopping the win.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
