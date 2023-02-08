Four people does not make a hockey team, but 20 certainly will suffice.
Just four players were returning from last year's Rutland girls hockey team, a veteran group that had made it to two straight Division I state semifinals.
Every team deals with graduation losses, but rarely does the loss in talent from one year to the next threaten the program from remaining intact. That was the reality for Rutland this year and they needed to act fast to keep their hockey dreams afloat.
"We thought we might be Rutland-Middlebury, Rutland-Woodstock, Rutland-Burr and Burton, or anyone who is close enough to have us," said first-year RHS coach Emme O'Rourke. "To have 20 girls come out, 10 that never touched a hockey stick, that is just incredible."
O'Rourke and her assistants Kristina Bellomo and Emma Mazzariello have created a positive environment that has helped the newbies thrive.
They also have that pesky group of four returners, Sierra McDermott, Arikka Patorti, Anna Gallipo and Elizabeth Stoodley, that are imparting their knowledge to the next generation of Rutland skaters.
Heck, they helped recruit many of their teammates.
"We got all the field hockey girls to play," McDermott said. "I played field hockey this year for the first time. I told them to come play hockey. It's something to do and a lot of them did it."
Rutland has had the growing pains that everyone could have seen coming into the year with its severe lack of experience.
Wednesday's 6-2 loss to one of Division I's best squads, Burlington-Colchester, pushed RHS's record to 0-15, but this season has never been about the ticks in the win column.
It's been about keeping a program alive and creating a foundation for the next generation to build upon.
"It's been amazing working with all these girls," McDermott said. "We didn't even think we'd have a team, but they've come so far and they work so hard every practice."
"Those little victories are what keep us going," Patorti said. "We came in knowing that it wasn't going to be an easy year, but with all the girls that have come out and helped make this team possible, it's been amazing."
Rutland is starting to see those little victories that Patorti is talking about shining through. RHS's opponent on Wednesday, BCHS, came into the game with a 10-2-2 record and had shut out Rutland 8-0 in their previous encounter.
Scoring multiple goals against them is a big feat, given that the SeaLakers have kept opponents to a goal or less in nearly half their games this winter.
"Our best game so far was a 6-1 (final score) and this was a 6-2, so every day it gets better," O'Rourke said. "In the locker room, we're celebrating and it feels like a win for us. If that's what it it is for the season, what a W looks like, that is what it is. We're just so happy for them."
In the spirit of development, it was fitting that Rutland's two goals came from a freshman and a sophomore on Wednesday.
BCHS had pushed ahead 5-0 midway through the second with goals from Holley MacLellan, Karissa LeClair (assisted by Bianca Flanagan), Gussie Guyette (assisted by MacLellan), another from MacLellan and Camryn Poulin (assisted by Georgia Wool).
Freshman Piper Newman put Rutland on the board late in the second period on an assist by sophomore Sophia Ellison.
After the SeaLakers tacked on a power play goal in the latter stages of the third by Fiona McHugh, assisted by Molly Rublee, Rutland responded with a goal in a scrum around the crease by sophomore Lila Oquendo, assisted by Patorti and Taylor Swett.
Seeing young girls step up certainly bodes well for the future of Rutland hockey. Newman has done it a couple times, as has Swett and sophomore Elle Molalley, among others. Like many on the team, Oquendo had never played hockey before this season.
"We're trying to focus in on this season and make the most of it, but in the back of our minds, we're obviously thinking about what this program can do in the next couple of years," O'Rourke said.
RHS has the final fourth of the regular season to go and the goal of improving remains the same.
The tangible, day-by-day markers of that advancement in play is reflecting brightly off the ice at Spartan Arena.
"Every week, you can tell that everyone is getting better at skating or shooting or the little things they're working on," Patorti said. "It's amazing to see how much they've accomplished in things that took years for us to accomplish."
"The skill gap is closing," Gallipo said.
The skill gap is closing and the confidence in growing.
Rutland hosts Essex Saturday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.