Rutland field hockey goalie Jessica Ebbighausen didn't hesitate when asked what Hartford's pressure was like in the second half of Rutland's 1-0 victory in Friday's homecoming game.
"Scary," said the junior.
But Ebbighausen and her defense were able to stand up to all that pressure to do something no other team has been able to do this season — pin a defeat on Hartford.
The victory lifted Rutland's record to 5-3-1 and dropped the Hurricanes to 7-1-1. It also avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to Hartford earlier this year.
Alexis Patterson scored the goal with 8:58 remaining in the first half. It was a well struck shot into the upper corner that gave goalie Bailey Cameron little chance to react.
Rutland dominated the first half and owned the early minutes, compelling Hartford coach Heather Scudder to call a timeout less than seven minutes into the game.
The Raiders sent an early message with Jenna Sunderland unloading a threatening shot. Another time, Patterson and Katie Sunderland were right on Cameron's doorstep and the Hurricane keeper covered up just in time.
But the field tilted the Hurricanes' way in the second half. Some of it might have been Scudder's adjustments but Rutland coach Karen Pojacik also felt there were calls not going the Raiders' way and that her players allowed that to "get into their heads."
Poljacik called a timeout to address the situation with her players.
The heavy pressure by the Hurricanes nearly paid off several times. But Ebbighausen and her teammate Grace Raymond were able to ward it off.
"Grace Raymond made some great saves back there and Jess had a great game in goal," Poljacik said.
Kennedy Mullen, Hartford's top scorer, made a strong bid with a shot on goal but Ebbighausen denied her with one of her best saves.
Time was running out when Scudder took a timeout with 9:58 remaining.
The 'Canes responded with one of their biggest threats out of the timeout. Greer McCarty and Rylee Potwin had the ball inches from the goal line but again Ebbighausen kicked it away.
Hartford had a great chance off a penalty corner play. Potwin took the corner and sent it crisply to Maliya Sinclair, who directed it to Mullen. Mullen unloaded a hard shot on goal.
Then came Hartford's opportunity to send the game into overtime with 6:48 remaining. The Hurricanes were awarded a penalty stroke. Daily Phelps hit it hard but it was well wide of the cage.
Jenna Sunderland, Haley Lassen and Patterson finally got the ball in Rutland's offensive third of the field a few times over the final four minutes to help preserve the victory.
The Raiders had plenty of motivation and some of it stemmed from the overtime loss to Hartford when the Raiders also failed to convert a stroke.
"That (loss) helped us a lot," Ebbighausen said. "We knew they were undefeated. We have had our ups and downs but now I think we can keep winning."
Ebbighausen also credited her defensive teammates for their part in the shutout.
But Ebbighausen is the last line of defense and she was called on to stuff several shots that were ticketed for the goal, once making three saves in rapid succession.
"You just have to keep with it until you get the ball out of there," Ebbighausen said.
Hartford held an 11-4 advantage on corners and a 9-5 edge in shots on goal.
"Once we stayed in control, focused and did not let things get in our heads, we did much better," Poljacik said.
The Raiders are off until Oct. 5 when they host Bellows Falls in a makeup game.
The Hurricanes were not only playing to maintain an unbeaten season but also for the memory of longtime beloved athletic trainer Luna Ricker, who died on Sept. 21.
Ricker retired in 2018 but never stopped bleeding Hartford blue.
"She always came to our games even after she retired. She didn't want to be home," Hartford sophomore wing Autumn Kimball said.
This day belonged to the Rutland Raiders.
But every day around Hartford athletics will belong to Luna Ricker as long as there are people around the school who remember her passion for athletics and compassion for all athletes wearing the Hurricane colors. `
