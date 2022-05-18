Thirteen. That was the amount games in a row the Burr and Burton Academy baseball team had beaten rival Rutland heading into Tuesday.
Streak snapped.
The Raiders used a powerful eight-run second inning to push past BBA 8-4 on Wednesday in a continuation of a game that started on Tuesday but was suspended due to heavy rainfall.
"We finally got the monkey off our back," said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
The Bulldogs have been enjoying a successful season. BBA opened the season with eight straight wins. They've run into a little bit of trouble as of late, losing three of their last five, but knocking off an elite team like the Bulldogs holds plenty of weight for RHS.
"(BBA) is a good team, so it shows that we can beat anybody," said Raiders first baseman Chaska Stannard.
It was really a tale of two days for Rutland's offense. On Tuesday, the offense was firing on all cylinders before the suspension of the game. On Wednesday, picking up with an 8-1 lead in the bottom of the second, the Raiders' bats went cold and were held without a hit.
Luckily, the former effort won out.
On Tuesday, the Raiders quickly erased a 1-0 deficit and chased BBA left-hander Trevor Greene midway through the second inning, getting the Bulldogs to dip into their bullpen with Max Brownlee.
Chaska Stannard led off that inning with a walk and Anders Lowkes followed with a single. A steal by Lowkes forced a throw to second, which Stannard scored on. Lowkes eventually came in himself on a passed ball that gave Rutland the lead.
Greene got the next two batters after Lowkes, but the Raiders kept having good at-bats.
Tyler Weatherhogg worked a walk and Aaron LeFrancois reached on an error as the first batter Brownlee faced when he took over to pitch.
Chris Maguire earned a free pass setting up Cam Rider who had one of the two big hits in the inning driving a single into the gap that scored a pair of runs.
After Stefano Falco was hit by a pitch, Stannard came up and poked one into right field for a hustle triple to unload the bases. Stannard made it all the way home as the BBA first baseman air-mailed a throw to third base.
"I was trying to get to three (third base). I knew it it was a good hit, oppo (opposite field), so it's easier to get to three," Stannard said.
Rutland is always a better team when its gets the energy going. When one player has a good at-bat, the next guy in line wants to keep it rolling.
It was something Rutland did to perfection in a comeback against Otter Valley last week and the Raiders did it again in the second inning on Tuesday.
"We went in with a different approach, where we had to see a strike before we were swinging," Bloomer said. "The conditions weren't great (on Tuesday) and it was tough to find the zone. (BBA) walked a few guys and we took advantage of those walks."
It was an inning the Bulldogs surely wanted to forget and they seemed to put it behind them with the continuation on Wednesday.
Sophomore Sebastian Dostal took over on the mound to start the Wednesday portion of the game was locked in the rest of the way.
Dostal didn't allow a hit and retired all but one guy he faced. All Rutland could muster offensively was a walk to LeFrancois.
"(Sebastian) did what we asked, no hits in his innings of relief. He's a sophomore. He's going to be good," said BBA coach Ed Lewicki.
Lewicki stressed to his team early on Wednesday to chip away at the Rutland lead. The Bullldogs started to do that in the top of the third, getting a run on a walk with the bases loaded, but there were a ton of opportunities missed to get more.
BBA missed a golden opportunity in the third when a runner left early on a potential sacrifice fly. In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs opened their at-bats with a pair of walks, but they stranded the runners, striking out twice to end the inning.
BBA showed some fight in the seventh, getting a pair of runs on a hard-hit double by Greene down the left field line, but it was too little too late.
"We have to do better at the plate than we did. Hats off to (Rutland's) pitchers," Lewicki said.
Weatherhogg pitched for Rutland in Wednesday's continuation and battled. He got into jams in a few innings, but limited damage.
Weatherhogg has been a jack of all trades, moving around the diamond for the Raiders with injuries piling up.
"I like having him out there. He's a great athlete," Bloomer said. "This is only his second time pitching, but he'll definitely be in the rotation come playoff time."
