When all the weapons are in the arsenal, the Rutland boys lacrosse team can score goals in bunches just as they did in the first half in a 15-1 victory over Otter Valley at Alumni Field on Tuesday.
Micaiah Boyle had four of Rutland's goals. He said it was just a matter of the team getting back to full strength.
"I think we just had to get our players back. It is like they say, a team is only as strong as its weakest link," Boyle said.
"Now we have players back (from other sports and vacations) and we can score — 16 against Brattleboro and now today.
"We need to show the state that we aren't going to get pushed around the way we did in the first two games."
The Otters had the look a of a team that could stand up to Rutland in the first couple of minutes. Hayden Bernhardt unloaded a testing shot that RHS goalie Emilio Strangeway was able to field on a difficult short hop.
OV goalie Daniel O'Brien was able to keep the Raiders off the board with some nice saves.
But once Boyle scored with 6:36 left in the opening quarter, it ignited an explosive offense that built a 12-0 lead by halftime.
"I think when we started out, everyone was watching," Boyle said. "Then somebody scores and the other guys say, 'if he can do it, I can do it.' It's like dominoes."
Following Boyle in scoring were Brad Burton, Jayden Graham and Ethan Wideawake with two goals apiece. Graham and Wideawake are freshmen.
"Our young guys played real well," Rutland coach Ben Burton said.
The young guys got plenty of opportunities in the second half when coach Burton sprinkled his lineup liberally with reserves.
The second half was played with a running clock and the Raiders worked the ball methodically around the perimeter.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Coughlin, Jonah Bassett, Matt Magro and Patrick Cooley who also had three assists.
Coughlin's goal was one of the prettiest of the day. He faked a couple of defenders before finding the net with a bullet, the play drawing oohs and aahs from the rain drenched crowd.
Otter Valley's goal was scored by Matthew Moseley with Kieran Williams earning the assist.
Otter Valley coach Matt Clark felt his players left Alumni Field with some lessons they can apply in upcoming games. That begins on Saturday at home against Hartford.
One area of focus will be corralling ground balls. The Otters did not fare well in that department and it cost them plenty of possessions.
"We have some work to do on ground balls," Clark said.
"Rutland is a good team. They really swing the ball and that is something we have not seen.
"Ground balls are effort possessions. If you are not getting them, you are losing a number of possessions.
"I like coming up here and playing. Rutland is well coached and it is fast paced lacrosse."
Otter Valley will take an 0-2 record into that game against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
The Raiders take a 2-2 record to Mount Anthony on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.