VERGENNES — Coach Cara Gauvin's Rutland High cheerleading squad won an incredible ninth consecutive Division I state championship on Saturday but Gauvin could not win the family bragging rights.
Her daughter Baylee Austin's Mill River squad won its sixth straight Division II state crown and rang up he highest score of the day. Coach Austin's Minutemen posted a score of 193 to Rutland's 192.5.
Mount Anthony set a high bar for Rutland with an impressive routine and there were some concerned looks from Rutland fans as MAU nailed its performance with a high degree of athleticism.
Rutland had to deliver something outstanding to wow the judges and they did.
Mount Anthony placed second in Division I with a score of 188 and South Burlington, which also brandished a great deal of athletic ability, came home third in 176.
BFA-Fairfax finished second to Mill River in D-II with a score of 148 and Vergennes placed third with a 147.
The Rutland team was comprised of Katelyn Welch, Kayla Beaudry, Jamisyn Baker, Ebe Fernandez, Cymbree Gravelle, Emily Hawkins, Emma Lunna, Rehanna Alger, Ava Bishop, Kylenne Gurney, Calla Heck and Ava Grant.
Baker said what made this season different than the other three championships she had been a part of was the sterner competition.
"Mount Anthony brought a lot of fire and really wanted to win," Baker said.
Beaudry said another difference was that this year's squad was smaller than in the past.
The Rutland cheerleaders had seen Mount Anthony perform in other competitions and were aware of the talent the Patriots brought to the packed Vergennes Union High School gymnasium.
But they were not about to be psyched out.
"We just focus on ourselves," Baker said.
Lucia Verdon has been with the Mill River cheer squad since she was an eighth grader so she has been a part of five of the six straight titles the Minutemen have won.
She said there was pressure from this being her senior year.
"There was a lot of extra nerves," Verdon said.
She said getting that half point more than Rutland surprised her.
"It was really a shock," she said.
It was not a surprise to Gauvin.
She said before the scores were announced that she thought Mill River might have the highest score of the day.
Verdon said she might continue cheerleading in college.
"I love it. I have been doing it the last 12 years," she said.
The family aspect of cheerleading between Mill River and Rutland does not end with the mother-daughter coaching relationship.
"We practice together and we are all pretty tight. We do everything together. We are a big family," Verdon said of the Mill River/Rutland association.
The Mill River squad is made up of Verdon, Kyran Allen, Kylee Goodell, Emma Johnson, Olive Skiathitis, Aliah Stilwell and eighth grader Rylee Roundy.
It was a homecoming for Vergennes Union High graduate Vince Allo who returned from his home in Massachusetts to do the emceeing of the event.
The huge crowd meant that the prize for the 50-50 raffle was $511.
Any team earning a score in a Vermont Principals' Association sanctioned competition this season is eligible to advance to the New England Championships held in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 18.
Those teams are South Burlington, Mount Anthony, St. Johnsbury, Essex, Rutland, Vergennes, Poultney and Mill River.
Twenty of the state's cheerleaders have also been selected to cheer for the Vermont football team in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire on Aug. 5 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
The beat goes on for Rutland and Mill River. Gauvin, Austin and their cheerleaders will tell you that it never gets old.
