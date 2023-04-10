The 'D' at the end of Rutland was screaming domination on Monday at Whites Playground as RHS opened the season by beating Bellows Falls 7-0 while only allowing the Terriers a single point all day.
Anna Gallipo. moving up from No. 3 singles to the top spot on the ladder this year, had no trouble filling those big shoes left by the graduation of Olivia Shipley.
Gallipo served up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Dani Robinson.
"My serving was working pretty well. I have been working on that," Gallipo said. "And I did not over hit."
Abbey Watelet's 6-0, 6-0 win came over Gwen Guild at No. 2 singles.
Watelet did not play last season but looked right at home.
"I had some pretty good serves and some pretty good ball placement," Watelet said.
She has taken to the approach of new coaches Stacey Greene and George Schaffer.
"This year the coaches have worked more on technique and that has really helped me to improve," Watelet said.
Jayla Eugair also cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at the No. 3 spot.
Mary Wallace earned the Terriers' lone point but fell to Caroline McCormack 6-0, 6-1.
Emma Barclay won by forfeit when BF had nobody to put in the No. 5 singles slot.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer were also doubles partners in 2022 and they mesh like the gears on a Swiss watch.
"Everything just kind of came back this year," Brooke said.
It does not hurt that the two of them are interchangeable parts.
"We both can play in the back or up at the net," Schaffer said.
The duo took down Avery Dale and Natalie Douglas 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles competition.
Arrika Patorti and Bethany Solari were just as dominant in the No. 2 doubles match, beating Myleigh Illingworth and Beatrice Robb 6-0, 6-0.
The Terriers have had a tough time getting started in the preseason.
"Our problem is that our courts are in really rough shape with cracks," Bellows Falls coach Dave Chesley said.
He had pretty much limited practices to two courts for safety reasons.
"And Rutland always has a good team," he said.
It is a big home week for the Rutland team. They host South Burlington on Wednesday and then city rival Mount St. Joseph comes to the Whites courts on Thursday.
Rutland has had its way with the cross-city rival Mounties in recent season but the match is still a nice event for showcasing Rutland City tennis.
"It is fun to have someone to play that is really local," said Brooke Schaffer who went to middle school with some of the Mounties at Barstow.
"I know a few of their girls," Gallipo said.
"it was a good start for us," George Schaffer said.
But he knows that South Burlington will present a far more difficult challenge.
Wednesday's match should tell the Rutlanders plenty about where they are at and what they need to do to get to where they want to go.
