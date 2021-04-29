Rutland High School junior Olivia Shipley used the pandemic to diligently work on her tennis game. It showed on Thursday when when she defeated Mount St. Joseph’s Sophia Hussak 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles competition.
The match between the city rival was moved indoors to Grand Slam Tennis due to rain.
“I used the quarantine to practice,” Shipley said.
She lives in Hydeville and her father Ted is the Castleton University baseball coach so she took advantage of using the CU courts to hone her game.
“I have been working on my serve recently and it has definitely improved,” Shipley said.
“You can tell she has worked hard and really improved her serve. She has done that all on her own,” Rutland coach Mary Haskell said.
Despite the score, Hussak played well, extending Shipley with some long volleys.
When MSJ coach Gary Thompson asked Hussak the score and she told him that it was 6-0, 6-0, Thompson quickly answered, “It didn’t look it.”
Rutland defeated MSJ 7-0.
Eva Menconi won in the No. 2 singles spot for the Ravens, topping MSJ senior captain Lucy Gallo 6-1, 6-2.
Olivia Andrews won her match with Pearl Bellomo by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Anna Gallipo won in the No. 4 spot, 6-1, 6-0 over Savannah Perry.
Emma Barclay made her debut in singles competition by beating Sarah Guerrier 6-2, 6-1.
Guerrier was playing on a gimpy ankle and gutted it out.
“I think I like doubles better because I like playing as a team,” Barclay said.
Still, her singles baptism was a smashing success.
Haskell moved her into singles play because she had been so impressed by the amount of court the sophomore had been covering in doubles competition.
EA Rushing and Brooke Schaffer defeated Sienna Diezel and Ashley Blot in the No. 1 doubles match.
Brianna Greene and Jayla Eugair swept the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0 from Elizabeth Williams and Christelle Poteau 6-0, 6-0.
Haskell and assistant coach Tammy Landon love the potential of their young team that has a roster sprinkled liberally with freshmen.
The Ravens are scheduled to play at Bellows Falls on Friday but the prospects of playing look dubious because of the weather forecast.
