WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland girls hockey team opened its season in impressive fashion on Wednesday evening, blanking Hartford 3-0 on the road.
Kristen Pariseau notched the shutout and Alexis Patterson scored two unassisted goals.
Elise Lidstone got the Raiders going with the first goal with Alyssa Kennedy and Sierra McDermott picking up assists on the play.
“For a first game and trying to get as many kids in as possible, I was very pleased,” Rutland coach Dirk Steupert said.
Steupert was also impressed with the step the Hurricanes took from last year when the Raiders roughed them up with a double-digit victory.
“It was a huge improvement by Hartford from last season,” Steupert said. “It was good for our girls to be challenged like that.”
The Raiders will try to go to 2-0 on Saturday night with a tough test against Rice at South Burlington’s Cairns Arena.
“They were one of the tougher teams last year,” said Steupert of the Green Knights, who made it to the Division I semifinals. The Knights also won both meetings with the Raiders last season.
The Raiders’ home opener is Dec. 18 when Brattleboro pays a visit to Spartan Arena. Following that, Rutland will see Essex in Spartan Arena on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.