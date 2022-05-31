Colchester went to the bottom of the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead in Tuesday's Division I softball playoff game but Rutland wasn't going quietly. They got one run in and had two runners aboard with two outs but Colchester pitcher Chloe Palmer induced an easy ground ball back to the circle and the Lakers had themselves a 5-4 victory.
The Colchester coaches and players huddled in the circle as they were trying to protect that 5-3 lead in the third.
"We were saying that the runner on third (Alivia Morris) didn't matter. We could let her score but we had to get outs," Palmer said.
That was the blueprint and it worked when Palmer threw the comebacker to first for the game-ending out. The Lakers' celebration ensued.
Rutland appeared to be in control when it pushed across a run in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead. Katelyn Velde got down a perfect bunt scoring Kallista Tyler.
That 2-0 lead looked mighty big with Rutland's Alyssa Kennedy pitching a gem.
The Lakers cut the lead in half with a run in the sixth. The door was opened when Rutland committed an infield error, allowing Ava Towers to reach first. Athanasia Boyer followed with a single and Paige Codega-Ryan plated Towers with a double to left.
The Raiders got that run back in the bottom of the sixth when Samera Rideout rocked a double to left, stole third and came home on Morris' ground out.
The biggest hit of the game came in the seventh for Colchester, a two-run single by Towers to tie the score at 3-3.
Madison Quigley and Palmer set the table. Quigley legged out an infield hit and Palmer followed with a sharp single up the middle,
Nicole Norton did her job, moving both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and Tower drove them both home with her hard single to left.
Kennedy and Palmer continued to wage a brilliant duel into the ninth.
Two costly errors in the ninth hurt Rutland. Ava Robare's sacrifice fly and Towers' double made the miscues hurt, giving the Lakers that 5-3 lead.
Kennedy (six strikeouts) and Palmer (five strikeouts) were in command early and the game was scoreless through three.
It was Rutland breaking through in the fourth when Velde reached on an error and scored on Kailei Langlois' double.
Rutland hit the ball with authority up and down the lineup. The Raiders amassed 16 hits with Rideout, Velde and Kennedy leading the way with three hits apiece. Kayla Stevens and Langlois had two base hits each.
Rutland's arsenal was a combination of some well-struck base hits and deftly placed bunts.
But Palmer rarely hurt herself (two walks) and seemed to get the out in the critical situations.
Palmer admitted she was tiring in the ninth inning.
"I was just counting on my defense and trying to get the ball across," Palmer said.
The teams met early in the season, a 3-1 win for the Lakers in Colchester.
Palmer missed that game. She was on vacation in Virginia.
Kennedy spaced 11 hits and surrendered only two walks against her 11 strikeouts.
The No. 7 Raiders finish with a record of 10-6.
The No. 10 Lakers take a 6-10 record into the quarterfinal round.
Sabotka had a spectacular defensive game at first base for the Raiders. She made a tough save on a high throw in the seventh that saved two runs at the time. She also had a couple of terrific catches on foul balls near the line.
"I had been saying all year that we were a work in progress. But that was until this week. This team really came together," Rutland coach Dick Wright said of the Raiders.
"I think we've got kids who want to work and will really work this summer."
The Lakers advance to play at No. 2 and 13-3 South Burlington on Friday.
