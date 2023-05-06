Rutland freshman Colin Rider isn't afraid of the big moment.
During the fall, Rider proved his poise is well beyond his years with his fearless saves in goal for the RHS boys soccer team. Saturday afternoon, he proved that clutch gene doesn't skip seasons.
Rider came up as a pinch hitter in one of the biggest moments of the Rutland baseball team's game against Hartford and he came through driving in the go-ahead run in a 7-3 RHS victory.
Rider, a swing player who gets most of his playing time on junior varsity, was called upon to pinch hit for Greg Olsen with the game tied 3-3.
Rutland had gotten the first three guys to reach to start the inning, which chased Hurricanes starter Zach Johnson from the game.
Hudson Branchaud was the third of the three, reaching with a single that scored cleanup hitter Mike Schillinger, who led off the inning by reaching on a dropped third strike.
After Hartford reliever Nate Clark struck out the first batter, Bloomer made the move to bring Rider to the plate. Rider shot a ground ball through the infield, scoring Chase de Castro for the eventual game-winning run.
Rutland would tack on three more runs from there with RBIs from Sam Arnold, Aaron LeFrancois and Tyler Weatherhogg.
Colin's older brother Cam Rider secured the Rutland win in the seventh inning, getting Hartford to go down 1-2-3.
"In those big moments, you just have to hit the ball and get it through the gap any way you can to score the run," said Colin Rider. "It fires up the boys. Any way you can, you just need to get the ball in play."
Rutland certainly did that in bottom of the sixth inning, where it had five of the six hits it notched on the day.
"That was the most clutch hit of the day and sparked us to keep hitting from then on," said RHS coach Geoff Bloomer of Colin Rider's crucial hit.
"Everyone knew he was a freshman. He came up in that big spot and got it done."
The usually calm Bloomer got more animated than usual in the huddle before Rutland came up to hit in that inning and it seemed to pay dividends as his squad responded.
"I think some times they might need that little push from me once in a while," Bloomer said.
The game was a pitchers' duel for most of the way between Johnson and Rutland's Anders Lowkes.
Johnson allowed two runs in the first inning due to some heads up baserunning by LeFrancois and Weatherhogg.
LeFrancois reached on an error and then stole second. On the throw to second, the ball squeaked into the outfield and the speedy leadoff hitter darted for third, where the throw was errant, allowing him to score.
When Weatherhogg reached, he took third on a passed ball, running all the way from first, and eventually came into score on a Cam Rider groundout.
Johnson was pretty lights out from there, allowing a single hit by Schillinger in the fourth inning, before Rutland eventually got to him in the sixth.
Lowkes matched Johnson for much of the day. Hartford sprinkled in a pair of doubles, but those were the only hits he had given up through four.
Hartford broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a RBI double by Johnson that scored Solly Flores and a RBI single by Matt Hayes that plated Johnson.
The Hurricanes took the lead in the top of the sixth with a three-hit charge. Cam Bradford got the inning rolling on a single, but he was erased a batter later when he was doubled off second on a liner back to Lowkes.
Hartford responded with two doubles in a row, which scored the go-ahead run. Christian Hathorn had the first and he was plated by Trenton Bird.
Rutland improved to 2-6, while Hartford dropped to 4-2.
