Lacrosse is often a game of runs and Woodstock was on one. The Wasps scored three straight goals to shave Rutland’s lead to 7-4.
This is where Karsyn Bellomo stepped up for Rutland on the way to her team’s 10-6 victory over Woodstock on Monday in a girls lacrosse game at Alumni Field.
Bellomo was in on two goals just 32 seconds apart to snatch the momentum away from the Wasps.
She assisted on Makieya Hendrickson’s goal with 6:48 left in the game and then scored one of her own to push the margin to 9-4.
“Sometimes we lay back and we don’t keep the pressure up,” senior defender Mary Sutton said. “We just talked about keeping up the intensity. That is a big thing we stress.”
Sutton was one of seven seniors honored before this final home game of the regular season.
One of the seniors was Kendra Sabotka and she led the Ravens with four goals.
It has been a special season for Sabotka who reached the 100-goal milestone despite having only three seasons to achieve that magic number with the 2020 campaign nixed by COVID.
The other seniors are Luci Horrocks, Jenna Sunderland, Gianna Pezzetti, Alexis Patterson and Hendrickson.
“We have had our differences but we’ve come together,” Sutton said of the seniors. “We stress family. We play together no matter what happens off the field.”
The victory elevated the Ravens’ record to 11-2 heading into the regular season finale against Burr and Burton at Manchester’s Applejack Field on Friday night. The Bulldogs won the first meeting in Rutland, 7-6.
Sabotka wasted no time, scoring just 39 seconds into the game after making a run of about 50 yards.
Rutland kept threatening for an early pad goal but Woodstock sophomore goalie Audrey Emery is about as good as they come.
“She’s great,” Woodstock coach Amanda Hull said. “She didn’t play last year because of COVID so this is her first year in the goal.”
“I think we got frustrated shooting,” Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said. “Their goalie is real good. I think she had 20 saves.”
Camryn Kinsman, Kathryn Moore and Hendrickson made strong scoring bids but each time Emery turned them away.
Bellomo broke through finally 13:58 before the half, Moore assisting.
Alexis Patterson scored off Sunderland’s assist and then Sabotka scored off one of her patented shots where she goes high in the air and one touches the ball to direct it into the net.
That made it 4--0, 3:08 before the half.
Sabotka and Loretta Cooley scored before the break to make it 6-0. Cooley, Sunderland and Moore were credited with assists in the half.
Woodstock came out strong at the beginning of the game against Rutland last week in Woodstock.
This time, they showed some urgency to start the second half. Avari Shewmaker scored Woodstock’s first goal inside of five minutes into the new half.
Zmurko wanted to see his team get some composure back and play a little more methodical at that point.
“Everybody touch it,” he yelled.The Ravens worked it around with a disciplined look but when the ball did get loose, Sabotka gained control of the ground ball and placed it perfectly in the corner for a 7-1 lead with 1:34 to go.
Then, the Wasps took over for a stretch. Shewmaker scored her second goal, Hannah Reed scored and then Shewmaker rang up her third.
Suddenly, it was a game at 7-4 with 7:34 still remaining.
That’s why Bellomo’s contribution was so important. She helped the Ravens take the game back with her assist and goal in rapid succession.
“It is the ebbs and flows of the game,” Zmurko said.
Hendricks scored, Kinsman assisting, to push the lead to 10-4 before Laura Shands and Shewmaker got two on the board for the Wasps.
“Our defense was good,” Zmurko said of goalie Olivia Calvin and her teammates in the back.
The Ravens have that tough battle in Manchester, but Zmurko said that is the type of game you want to have going into the Division I playoffs.
“It raises your level,” he said.
Hull feels that her Wasps can make some noise in the D-II tournament.
“We have played a tough schedule and that should be to our advantage,” she said.
The 2-7 Wasps finish their campaign on Saturday at Brattleboro.
NOTES: Seven of Woodstock’s nine games have been against Division I teams. ... Sunderland will be a candidate for the field hockey team in the fall at Division I Merrimack. Her mother Theresa, also a Rutland graduate, played Division I field hockey at Central Michigan.
