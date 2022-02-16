Wednesday night was all about correcting course for the Rutland girls basketball team.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Burr and Burton the night before, the Raiders needed to get back on track. Rutland did just that against rival Brattleboro, winning 50-30 at Keefe Gymnasium.
The Raiders were dominant right out of the gate on Wednesday, similar to the start against BBA on Tuesday, but this time Rutland maintained it. Leading 14-1 after a quarter, there was no question about what RHS team came to play.
"It was a tough one (Tuesday), but let's learn from it," said junior Karsyn Bellomo of the Raiders' mindset heading into the game.
"We wanted to pick up our energy and let's get a win. We did that and we executed stuff as well."
"Our girls responded. That's the stuff that gets you ready for the playoffs," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "You have some bumps. They didn't live or die by that game. They came into the Brattleboro game and played hard."
The Raiders' defensive effort was clear from the opening jump. Rutland clogged lanes and didn't allow many open looks for the Colonels.
The Raiders held didn't allow a field goal until the second quarter, and by halftime, Brattleboro had only sunk two shots, on top of a sprinkling of free throws.
A major issue in the BBA game was lack of rebounding for the Raiders in crucial spots, especially on the defensive glass where the Bulldogs kept many possessions alive retrieving their own shots.
Rutland made sure that wasn't going to be an issue on Wednesday and all 14 girls who touched the floor for the Raiders had at least one rebound.
"One of our main focuses was to box out. 'Butt to gut', as we call it," Karsyn Bellomo said. "We had to get the rebound, come down with it and secure it. It definitely helped."
"The girls had much better effort on the boards," coach Bellomo said.
Karsyn Bellomo's offensive confidence has blossomed as the season has went on. She wasn't afraid to let if fly against Brattleboro and she rung up a team-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers.
"Karsyn played great tonight," coach Bellomo said.
Kathryn Moore had a pair of 3s and 13 points.
With a 30-point lead heading into the fourth, Rutland got a long look at its bench and while the Colonels cut the lead down, it wasn't enough to make a massive dent.
"I thought the bench came in and gave us some great minutes," coach Bellomo said.
Off the bench, Ryleigh Hughes and Bethany Solari were standouts. Hughes had five rebounds and Solari had four steals.
Brattleboro senior Chloe Givens had eight of her team-high 11 points in the fourth, going 4-for-4 at the line. Brenna Beebe followed with seven points and Kiki McNary added six.
Rutland (10-9) wraps up the regular season on Friday at Mount Anthony.
