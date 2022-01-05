Burr and Burton Academy girls hockey coach Ed Lewicki has seen some pretty good Rutland High hockey teams during his 12 years. Those include the 2011-12 edition his Bulldogs had to beat 3-2 in the semifinals on the way to a state crown.
But Lewicki said the Rutland team that defeated his Bulldogs 5-1 on Wednesday at Spartan Arena is the best one he has seen.
“This is the best skating team I’ve ever seen Rutland have,” Lewicki said. “Skating-wise, it is definitely the best team they have had.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Cooley had four goals including the two that gave the Ravens a 2-0 first-period lead to set the tone for the game.
Setting the tone was important because Rutland had been victimized by COVID. The Ravens’ last two games were postponed, leaving them to stew about their lone loss of the year, a 7-1 decision at BFA-St. Albans way back on Dec. 21.
The Ravens’ offense has been prolific, averaging nearly seven goals per game during their 4-1 start.
“It was definitely a great first game back,” said Katherine Pate, who is co-head coach with Emily Reynolds.
The long layoff, she said, included sporadic practices where most players were unable to attend.
“We practiced Thursday and Friday with very, very few kids,” Pate said.
Yet, she said, she was not too surprised that her team was able to come out strong against BBA despite the lengthy hiatus.
“They are a strong group together, most of them for four years,” Pate said.
Gracie Stahura, Molly Abatiell, Elise Lidstone, Makenna Hubert, Abby Stoodley, Sydney Wood and Isabel Crossman comprise that senior group.
It was also the home opener at Spartan Arena for the Ravens.
“It was good to be back here after a long time,” Crossman said. “It was great to be back here where we have so much support from the community.”
It was only 2:21 into the game that Cooley scored her first goal. Crossman and Addison Hubert earned the assists.
Cooley’s second score came with 5:30 left in the opening stanza and Makenna Hubert and Crossman picked up assists on the play.
Kaya Elizabeth Pederson made a strong bid to cut the lead in half but Rutland was able to get to the first intermission with its 2-0 lead intact.
Cooley had her hat trick before the midway mark of the second period, Arrika Patorti and Addison Hubert picking up assists.
It was only 7 seconds later that Abatiell scored an unassisted goal to push the score to 4-0.
BBA broke through in the third period with Mai-Liis Edwards doing the honors.
Cooley answered with her fourth goal just 27 seconds after BBA scored. Patorti was credited with the assist.
The victory gives the Ravens the series sweep over the Bulldogs. They opened the season by trimming BBA 9-2 at Manchester’s Riley Rink.
“Honestly, I thought we played better in the first game,” Lewicki said.
He cited the reason for the goal differential being smaller in this game as the solid play of both of his goalies, Cyra Pacher and MacLean Thuermer.
Pate felt it was an important win for the psyche because Rutland must prepare for one of its strongest tests on Saturday with Essex as the opponent.
“We played everyone today and everybody contributed,” Pate said.
“We had 42 shots. You can’t be mad about that.”
The Ravens were keeping the puck in the offensive zone the majority of the time, giving goalie Sierra McDermott a relatively quiet day.
“It feels good to all be playing together again,” Crossman said.
The Ravens hope that will be the case for the remainder of the season.
Goals and assists, not layoffs and postponements. They’ve been there and they much prefer skating.
Ed Lewicki would add that they do it extremely well.
