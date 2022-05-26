When Olivia Calvin, Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman began their high school careers, the Rutland girls lacrosse team was itching to get out of the middle of the pack in Division I.
The Raiders had not been seeded higher than No. 7 in the playoffs in the previous six seasons.
Fast forward to Thursday's Senior Day, a 14-6 win against rival Mount Anthony, and the trio has played a major part in returning Rutland to a standard of success the 2009 state champion Raiders would be proud to see.
RHS finds itself in the upper echelon of teams in the state.
"They've been through a lot. We all started at the same time," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko, who took the reins of the team in 2019, the seniors' freshman year.
Calvin, Moore and Kinsman had to deal with their sophomore season dashed by COVID-19 and had to grow up fast in key roles the last two seasons.
"They've grown a lot this year. They've been instrumental in putting this program hopefully where we can go. It was a small class, but a very productive class."
Given there's just three seniors, they are a tight-knit group.
"We've played almost all three sports since middle school together," Calvin said.
The Raiders were determined to get a win for their seniors on their special day and that showed in their dominance of the first half.
Rutland controlled the draw circle, and with it, possession in the opening half
Zmurko cycled different girls into the draw position, but junior Karsyn Bellomo shined the brightest there, just as she has all season.
Rutland wasted little time getting on the board with Mia Marsh finding Bellomo for a goal within the opening 30 seconds of play.
MAU matched the Raiders with a goal two minutes later by Alexis Harrington, but Rutland was in total control the rest of the half.
"Last game (against MAU) was not what we wanted. It was really close," Kinsman said. "That made us think that that can't happen this time. We went out hard."
"When we win the draw, we pretty much always scored, so we like to get up early and never look back," Moore said.
The Patriots are a young team, sporting just two seniors, so lapses in their play can happen from time to time.
"Half of my team are freshmen, so this season has been a challenging battle with the mental game and staying in against these tough teams," said MAU coach Alyssa Trudel.
The Raiders took advantage of a man-up situation in the middle stages of the first half and tacked on multiple goals during that stretch to pad their lead.
Rutland had a 32-7 shot advantage at the half, putting constant pressure on Patriots goalie Taylor Lampron.
Lampron saved the game from getting out of hand, making 11 of her 16 saves in the opening half.
MAU played the Raiders much closer in the second half. Rutland broke through for four goals within a five-minute span to get the game into running time, but the Patriots responded with a four-goal run of their own, getting a pair of goals from Elyse Altland and Ava Elmer.
Outside of the Altland, Elmer and Harrington tallies, Aurora Rella-Neill had the other goal on the day for MAU.
Cooley scored the capping goal for Rutland with less than a minute to play.
"It was just about reminding them at halftime to get out of our heads and back to our playing style," Trudel said. "We were 4-4 with them the entire half until the last goal."
Cooley had five goals to pace Rutland, with Kinsman adding four, all in the first half. Bellomo had two tallies, while Moore, Allie Rice and Lila Tu added one apiece.
Thursday's game wrapped up the regular season for MAU, who enters the D-I playoffs at 7-9.
Rutland (10-4) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Woodstock.
