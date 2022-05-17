It was wet. The infield was a quagmire. Rutland seniors Samera Rideout, Alyssa Kennedy, Lexi Landrie, Tamara Sabotka and Emma Howland didn't mind. They were able to celebrate their Senior Day on Tuesday with a 10-4 victory over Burr and Burton Academy that was called due to the field conditions at the conclusion of the top of he fifth inning.
Senior Day is special but it can also be a little jarring.
"It's terrifying," Sabotlka said. "It's like walking out of school on the last day and now you have to get on with the next phase of your life."
That means attending Northern Vermont University-Lyndon where she hopes to play softball.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 9-3 Raiders.
"I think we are starting to click. We are opening a new window," Sabotka said.
The Bulldogs did what they could to close that window, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Skylar Smith picked up one of the RBIs on a ground out and Jazmyn Dix doubled the other run home.
The Raiders answered with three in the home half of the first and held the lead the rest of the way. Kennedy had an RBI double in the frame and Sabotka a sacrifice fly that plated Kennedy
The Raiders built the lead to 6-2 with three more in the second. Alivia Morris got one of those runs home with an opposite field RBI single and Rideout with a double to left-center.
That just a slice of Rideout's big day. She went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs.
The Raiders extended the lead to 7-2 in the third.
The Bulldogs made things interesting, closing the margin to 7-4 courtesy of Bailey Gilliam's RBI single and Tela Dykes run-producing double in the fourth. Dykes' laser hit the center field fence in the air.
Rutland padded the lead with three in the bottom of the fourth to account for the final score. Rideoout's double plated two of the runs.
While the Raiders are enjoying life with a seven-game winning streak, the Bulldogs are experiencing the other side of softball, falling to 1-9.
Coach Nancy Sheldon sees the progress and is not discouraged.
"It doesn't show in the score but we are getting better," she said.
Dotson, her junior pitcher, showed promise.
"We are going to do some offseason things with her," said Sheldon.
Rutland coach Dick Wright and his assistant Carolyn Laird were both unavailable. April Higgins and Tom Masse piloted the team.
Kennedy is the Raiders' regular pitcher but on this day they sent Sierra McDermott into the circle. Much slower than Kennedy, her serves were effective.
McDermott ended the game with a flourish, striking out the final batter. It was her fourth strikeout of the day.
The Raiders close out the season with two road games. They are at Windsor on May 23 and then play Division I power BFA-St. Albans on May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.