Burr and Burton Academy senior Carol Herbert feasted with her power moves inside, scoring 19 points in Friday night’s girls basketball game, but she would have given up every one of them for what Rutland seniors Kendra Sabotka, Makieya Hendrickson and Cecily McCormack had — a 57-39 victory.
It was Senior Night at Keefe Gym and that trio was recognized before the game.
Herbert was unstoppable in the first half when she scored 15 of her points.
“She is so smart and knows how to use her body,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
“Our girls kind of figured out her tendencies (in the second half.)”
Kathryn Moore led the Ravens with 16 points, Sabotka followed with 14 and Hendrickson added 11.
Karsyn Bellomo had eight points but her biggest contributions were being a disconcerting force on defense and keeping the ball alive on the glass.
“She embraces that stuff. She loves to get steals and rebounds,” coach Bellomo said.
Herbert is incredibly strong, an attribute that reared its head on the first score of the game when she ripped the ball out of a Rutland player’s hands and put it through the hoop.
But Moore muscled inside for a basket and then McCormack knocked down an outside shot that gave the Ravens a 4-2, a lead they never relinquished.
They extended the lead to 16-8 by the end of the quarter and took a 30-19 advantage into halftime.
It was not Rutland’s final home game but coach Bellomo explained they wanted to make certain the seniors had their night with the uncertainty of COVID.
“This is really nice for the seniors. I have been playing with them since third grade,” said Moore, a junior.
“It is nice to be able to celebrate with them. They are all great leaders.”
Moore said the Ravens knew that defending Herbert would be a challenge.
“We had to try to keep her off the boards and defend her as well,” she said.
Herbert is looking to play basketball in college and BBA coach Erin Mears said that Division III programs like Vassar and RPI are on her short list. Herbert did not get a lot of help offensively. Nevaeh Camp added seven points and Josephine Powers six.
“She is a competitor through and through,” Mears said of Herbert. “She comes focused every day.”
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 2-3.
The Ravens have won two in a row and stand at 4-1.
BBA looked capable of staying with the Ravens early. They were trailing 6-5 after Herbert drained two free throws.
But this is where Rutland separated itself from BBA. Mattie Peters cashed in on a great feed from Sabotka, Moore scored with a layup on the break and then Moore dialed up a 3-point field goal. It became 13-5 in a blink and the Raiders were on their way.
The Ravens widened the lead to 16 (40-24) when Sabotka drove the middle for a bucket.
BBA still had some spunk, though. Madelyn Goebel and Powers scored on consecutive putbacks to whittle the lead to 12.
But after Bellomo connected on a 3-pointer to send Rutland into the final quarter with a 44-28 lead, the mountain was too high for the Bulldogs to climb.
“These nights mean a lot to the players,” said coach Bellomo of his three seniors.
BBA is in Division II this and Mears believes her team can make some noise in the playoffs.
“I think we can maybe surprise some teams,” she said.
