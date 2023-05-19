Rutland softball coach Dick Wright recently heard former Boston Red Sox first baseman and 2004 World Series champion Kevin Millar talking on TV about QPAs – quality plate appearances.
Wright's RHS squad had plenty of those in their 8-1 Senior Day victory against Division II contender Hartford on Friday at Northeast Field.
"We started talking about (QPAs). You have to be in there the whole at-bat," Wright said. "Often that called third strike will bite you. We didn't have that today so that was good."
"Our goal today was to get hits and get on base and see what happens from there," said Rutland senior Sierra McDermott. "Our biggest thing this year has been about getting better at hitting the ball. Today, we definitely did that."
Rutland piled up 10 hits against a quality starter in Hartford's Marina Grassi. RHS had at least one hit in every inning and had multiple hits in three of its six turns to the plate.
"I was a little apprehensive. I heard a lot of things about (Marina) having a drop-dead changeup," Wright said. "I told them you have to find the pitches and you have to hold off on the changeup and we did."
Hartford pushed across the game's first run in the top of the third with consecutive doubles. With two outs, No. 3 hitter Madison Willey doubled, and after reaching third on a passed ball, she came home on a double by cleanup hitter Logan Evans.
Those two provided much of the Hurricanes' offensive spark. Willey was 3-for-3, while Bates was 2-for-3. Hartford got one hit apiece from Paige Vielleux and Miranda Rogers as well.
Rutland had a chance to strike in the bottom of the second, but came up empty-handed with Cassidy and Kailei Langlois in scoring position.
RHS wouldn't repeat that in the third inning, where it did the bulk of its damage.
McDermott got it going by reaching on an error from the second baseman and another error on a force play at second allowed her and Kayla Stevens to be on with no outs.
After Katelyn Velde had a bunt popped up to the catcher, Alivia Morris tucked a shot to right inside the foul line to plate McDermott and Stevens.
Rutland kept it rolling from there as Kayla Olszewski and Cassidy Langlois reached, setting up Kailei Langlois to plate them both on a double to right. Kailei Langlois eventually came in herself on a passed ball.
RHS would tack on insurance in the fifth and sixth innings. Kailei Langlois and Emily Sunderland had singles in the fifth that scored Morris and Olszewski and a well-executed bunt by Velde in the sixth scored Stevens.
Rutland's bats were working, but that only does so much if the pitching and defense aren't also up to snuff.
Olszewski did her job in the circle, striking out nine batters and allowing just the single run. The defense around her was outstanding. Her battterymate Morris caught a runner stealing in the sixth and there was just one error made by the Rutland defense, on a hard-hit ball in the seventh.
"We're finally coming together as a team and figuring out where we need to move," Kailei Langlois said.
"We don't care if the ball is hit. We just have just to be ready for it," Wright said.
Rutland recognized seniors Olszewski, McDermott, Velde, Cassidy Langlois, Kailei Langlois, Rory Logan, Grace Allen and Julie Kelly before the game, taking photos with family members along the third base line.
Former Rutland standout Samera Rideout had that Senior Day experience last year. She was in attendance to watch much of the game fresh off her Little East Conference first-team selection at Castleton University.
Rideout was a prolific hitter in her own right when playing for Rutland. She had to be smiling watching the way RHS swung the bats on Friday.
Rutland (6-6) looks to push its record above the .500 mark for the first time since its opener on Tuesday, hosting Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.