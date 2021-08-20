This time last year, Vermont high school sports athletes and coaches had a twice-weekly date with their TV to watch Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID press conferences, hoping some good news would come.
The first day of practice, albeit delayed, was set, but no word on games had come.
The good news eventually came and an abbreviated season was salvaged, beginning in late September, but it wasn’t the same thing athletes and coaches had known.
Fortunately, the 2021 season hasn’t had such a delay. Football practices opened up with a beautiful day on Monday, while most soccer, field hockey, golf, cross country, volleyball and bass fishing teams opened up with a rainy first day on Thursday.
Rain or shine, teams are just happy to be out playing and coaching the sport they love, in a season expected to be much more normal than 2020.
The Rutland field hockey team was one of many to brave the rain for their first day of practice on Thursday. Coach Karen Poljacik had her team do a single session on Thursday, before Friday’s double session.
“Midway through, we got soaked,” Poljacik said of the first practice. “Everybody was in good spirits. We stayed out here the full time and we got it done. They got up this morning and we were on the track by 6:30 a.m.”
The landscape with COVID has the Ravens with lower roster numbers than they are typically used to. As of Friday, the team had just 25 athletes for two teams.
“A big factor of that is COVID. I usually have between 40 and 50 (kids),” Poljacik said. “A lot of what I’ve heard from the girls that didn’t return was that COVID really affected them in the school year, getting their school work in order.
“Now, that’s a little bit of a panic for them, like ‘I need to get back into the building, do my classes.’ So, a couple of them opted out of playing this year. which is upsetting.”
The girls that chose to return are enjoying the process.
“It’s a new year,” Poljacik said. “We can forget about last year. We’re out here without our masks on. We’re excited to be out here and have the opportunity without the issues we had last year.”
Rutland has around seven or eight returning players, but on top of those who chose to sit out this year, they also lost 11 seniors.
“That’s really going to hurt us,” Poljacik said. “This is going to be a building year for us. It will be about working a lot with some of the younger classes and getting them prepped for the years after this.”
Just playing games was a blessing last fall. Rutland played just six of games in 2020, losing to Burlington 2-1 in overtime in the Division I quarterfinals.
“We had a tough schedule. We didn’t come out with a win, but we didn’t have a lot of losses that were far off either,” Poljacik said. “I was pleased, with what we had to deal with and the environment that we were all trying to do this in.
“Sometimes they were practicing more than they could get to a game and they came every day, so I was pleased that we got out here last year for something.”
All of those elite teams, like Windsor, Burr and Burton and Bellows Falls, are on the schedule again this year, so the younger group will be tested and given a chance to improve.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Poljacik said. “They’ll need to understand that they’re out there to gain that experience and gain those skills. To get them in there and competing at that level can only bring those skills faster.”
The Ravens are opening up on Sept. 3 against Windsor, but before that they’ll have plenty of time to prepare. A big date on their preseason calendar is the Play Day at Burr and Burton on Aug. 28.
It’s an SAT day, so some of the Rutland players can’t attend, but Poljacik will get a good look at her team less than a week before the games start counting.
“It will be a good eye opener for them to see what the competition is going to be like,” Poljacik said.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
