You could not have devoured the Clubhouse Grille sandwich across the street at Applebee’s before the Rutland field hockey team had a 3-0 lead on Thursday against Fair Haven. The Raiders built that edge before three minutes had elapsed and used that as a springboard to an 11-0 victory.
Katie Sunderland scored 1:11 into the game and Jillian Conway scored quickly after. Sunderland struck again and the score was 3-0 just 2:50 into the game.
“I don’t like games like this,” Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said. “You can’t tell the players (reserves) not to score because this is their time but you want to be respectful of the other team. It’s a hard line.”
Fair Haven coach Jen Clement remained upbeat, saying “she saw some good things” from her team.
“There was some really good ball movement,” Clement said.
Anna Breslen flashed some deft stickwork for the Slaters and had a couple of shots on goalie Jessica Ebbighausen.
But the Raiders penetrated deep into Slater territory and unloaded shots all day long.
Sunderland led the attack with three goals along with Alexis Patterson who had two goals and two assists.
Jillian Conway had a goal and two assists. Luci Horrocks and Katie’s sister Jenna Sunderland each contributed a goal and an assist. Gianna Pezzetti, Grace Raymond and Hailey McLaughlin each tacked on a goal. Stefanie Allen and Haley Lassen added assists.
It’s easy to be lulled into complacency when playing with an insurmountable lead, but senior Katie Sunderland said the Raiders work at remaining focused.
“We try to keep up our attitude and intensity,” Sunderland said.
It is not always easy to take anything away from a performance where the opponent is so over matched, but the Raiders’ body of work this season is impressive through three games. They roared back to overcome a 2-0 deficit and beat a good CVU team 3-2. They also played South Burlington tough on the Wolves’ artificial turf before falling 2-0.
Poljacik pointed out that the Raiders have lost games by six to eight goals on that same turf field in the past.
Katie Sutherland believes this is a team that can make some noise.
“We have an energetic starting lineup,” Sutherland said. “We play hard no matter who we play.”
Poljacik said the game was beneficial inasmuch as the Raiders got to work on some things like keeping their heads up and assessing their options.
“It was tough to get hit so hard, so quick. That is tough to come back from,” Clement said.
Katie Sunderland’s goal that got it all started was a shot she threaded perfectly between goalie Jordyn Howard and the post.
Then Conway’s goal, assisted by Jenna Sutherland, and Katie Sutherland’s score assisted by Stefanie Allen, had the Slaters in a precarious place before they even had their bearings. There was simply no coming back from it.
It does not get any easier for the 0-2 Slaters. The Windsor team that recently ended Bellows Falls’ 58-game winning streak is coming to town on Saturday.
The 2-1 Raiders have a tough test of their own. Heather Scudder’s Hartford Hurricanes are in Rutland on Wednesday.
“That will be a test. That is always a good game,” Poljacik said.
The Raiders and Hurricanes will meet three times this season. Rutland picked up an extra game with Hartford after Mount Anthony dropped field hockey at the beginning of preseason.
The Hurricanes are in Division II this season after more than 20 years in Division I. They are off to a 2-0 start with a 5-1 win over Springfield and 3-0 victory over Woodstock.
