Rutland High School’s Brady Geisler and Annabelle Mahar came to cross country skiing early. They each honed their skills at a young age in the Bill Koch League at the Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Chittenden.
The base they acquired there served them well as competitors for coach Bill Belmonte’s Rutland High School Nordic team.
Geisler is the Rutland Herald male Nordic athlete of the year and Mahar earned the same honor for the female athletes.
Geisler and Mahar also had strong cross country running seasons in the fall when Geisler grabbed the Southern Vermont League individual championship.
“Brady is very disciplined and very committed. But he does all that with ease so he doesn’t scare anyone away,” Belmonte said.
That is a characteristic that fit perfectly with Gesiler’s role as team captain.
When the athletes were asked to write down their favorite post-race food for the SVL Championships, Mahar scribbled “venison.”
That says a lot about her family and its lifestyle, Belmonte said. Mahar and her family members are hunters and horsemen. She fills a lot of her time with horseback riding and mountain bike racing.
Her family runs a maple syrup and horse farm in Middletown Springs.
Geisler is preparing for the outdoor track and field season where he will be competing in all of the distance events.
Geisler is a junior so Belmonte is looking forward to having him back next year.
Mahar will be around for a while. She is only a freshman and Belmonte is excited to see where she can take Nordic skiing over the next three seasons.
“She is very easy to coach,” Belmonte said. “She is so adaptable, she is able to adjust to any kind of snow conditions.”
Geisler said he does not have a favorite among his three sports at Rutland High but does appreciates the break the Nordic campaign gives him from running.
“I am starting to look at colleges. I would like to run in college. I don’t think I could ski in college but would like to do cross country and track and field,” Geisler said.
Geisler found the past Nordic season rewarding despite the pandemic.
“We had a lot of races and a lot of people back so we had a better season than we did the last year,” Geisler said.
Mahar has been cross country skiing in the hills of Middletown Springs since she can remember.
Like Geisler, she loves competing both on the cross country trails in the fall and Nordic racing in the winter.
“I don’t think I could pick a favorite,” she said.
She never has played a spring sport but thought about either tennis or track and field for this spring.
Instead, she will be helping around the farm and mountain biking.
“We have beautiful trails in Middletown Springs that are professionally taken care of,” Mahar said.
She was the lone varsity racer for Rutland High this winter.
Belmonte said that the difference between being a JV and a varsity competitor is often the difference between skiing as young as Geisler and Mahar were able to and coming to the sport late.
“When they start skiing in high school it takes a year before they can start getting better,” the RHS coach said.
Geisler will be staying fit while competing for the Ravens this spring. Mahar will be staying in shape on the Mahar Maple Farm with work and mountain biking.
When the hills combust into color, they will be back wearing the red on the trails of Northwood Park.
Then, when the trails turn wedding gown white, they will be back to lead the Ravens yet again.
They are, after all, the Rutland Herald Nordic athletes of the year.
