Whites Park has been home to some of the best tennis in the state this spring with the Rutland boys and girls tennis teams racking up win after win.
Heading into the playoffs, the Raven teams have a combined record of 24-3.
Both clubs have passed every test put in their path.
The Rutland boys (11-2) dominated most of their southern competition, but have proven they can handle tough northern clubs as well. The Ravens opened their season with wins against South Burlington and St. Johnsbury. A loss to 9-4 CVU was a learning experience for the team.
The Ravens are the No. 3 seed in the Division I boys tennis tournament and drew No. 14 Rice (1-8) in the first round. The Green Knights’ lone win came against Colchester early in the season.
Rutland boasts an experienced bunch led by No. 1 singles player Augie Louras, who is coming off a 1-1 performance at individual states last week. Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton, Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner have proven themselves as well in the singles capacity and Rutland’s doubles teams of Reed Martin and Matt Goulette and Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing are just as strong.
The Rutland girls came into the season with an inexperienced roster, but you wouldn’t know it by their play. The Ravens (13-1) have been the class of southern Vermont girls tennis this spring.
Rutland’s biggest wins of the year came late when they bested Division II powerhouse Burr and Burton twice. The Ravens’ lone loss came in their opener against St. Johnsbury. Since then, they’ve won 13 straight.
The lone question mark is how will Rutland do against the high-level teams of the northern half of the state. Sans the Hilltoppers, they had a completely southern schedule.
Olivia Shipley is as strong as they come at No. 1 singles and the talent behind her continues to come through with singles players like Eva Menconi, Olivia Andrews, Anna Gallipo and Bethany Solari, along with the doubles players like EA Rushing, Arrika Patorti, Emma Barclay, Brooke Schaffer, Brianna Greene and Caroline McCormack.
Rutland earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I tournament and plays the winner of No. 7 Spaulding and No. 10 Brattleboro.
The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team opted to not partake in the Division II tournament, but the Mounties finished the season with two straight wins.
