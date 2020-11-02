It’s a brand new game and game plans evolved as the 7-on-7, pass-only touch football games moved through this COVID season in Vermont.
St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio will tell you that his staff did more than tweak their plays for the new game, they eventually threw out the playbook from 11-on-11 tackle football and started over.
“We were winning close games and we lost one. We had still been using the plays that we had from the 11-on-11 game,” Alercio said.
“We got together as a staff and changed a lot. Now, we are using plays that we would never run in 11-on-11 football.”
The transformation has yielded results. The Hilltoppers have been winning games and winning them big since redesigning the playbook with plays exclusively concocted for the 7-on-7 game.
There are four regional championship games in 7-on-7 football this week.
The Hilltoppers host Spaulding in the St. Johnsbury Regional final on Saturday at noon, the final game that will be played.
The other three regional championship games are on Wednesday.
Rutland hosts Mount Anthony on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Alumni Field in the Rutland Region game.
Windsor travels to Brattleboro to play a 6 p.m. game at Natowich Field on Wednesday in the finals for what has been designated the Hartford Region.
In the Burlington region, CVU and Essex play a regional semifinal on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at CVU. The other semifinal is between Colchester and Burlington/South Burlington. The winners play for the right to be called the top dog of the Burlington Region.
St. Johnsbury met Spaulding twice during the season and swept the series but both wins were by a touchdown.
The Hilltoppers have played two quarterbacks, Quinn Murphy and Colby Garey-Wright.
“They (Spaulding) have mostly used one quarterback so we might do that, going with the hot hand,” Alercio said.
A hot hand is exactly what Crimson Tide coach Bob Lamb’s quarterback had in the 45-24 regional semifinal victory over North Country.
Andrew Trottier threw five touchdowns for Spaulding in that game.
The Crimson Tide started the season with four consecutive losses but were in every game.
Then, it all clicked. They outgunned North Country 35-26 on the road before taking down neighboring rival U-32, 33-8.
The Tide began the playoff run with a rout of Oxbow, 56-7 before punching their ticket to the final with the win over North Country in Newport.
Aiden Blouin has been one of Trottier’s primary targets. He made an athletic 35-yard catch and then caught a 5-yard TD toss from Trottier to put the Tide in front 14-6 against the Falcons in the semifinal contest.
It was an outstanding first quarter for the Tide in that game. Trottier threw three of his scoring strikes during that first 15 minutes.
The Tide extended the lead all the way to 38-6 before coasting to the 45-24 victory.
The Crimson Tide also possesses a special teams weapon. Ethan Touchette was good on all six of his extra points against the Falcons and kicked a 30-yard field goal.
The Rutland-Mount Anthony game at Alumni Field could be a doozy. The Raiders and MAU split their games during the season, Rutland winning 6-0 in overtime at Alumni and the Patriots toppling RHS 21-10 in Bennington.
Rutland must contend with Caleb Hay, a 270-pound quarterback with a bazooka for an arm.
“You win or lose with your quarterback in 7-on-7,” Rutland coach Mike Norman said. “He (Hay) has done a really good job.”
It might not be 11-on-11 tackle football, but Norman believes that a championship is a championship.
“Anytime that you are one of the last two teams standing it is a credit to your kids,” Norman said.
Brothers Evan and Eli Pockette have been at the controls most of the time for Rutland.
“Evan is a senior and Eli is a sophomore. They have both been getting better every game,” Norman said.
Evan is one of only five seniors on the team, the least number of seniors on any of the veteran Norman’s teams.
Norman said the objective of this very different season of 7-on-7 was to keep football going in Vermont and to give the seniors an experience they will remember. Now, they are getting the bonus of playing in a game for the bragging rights of being the best in their region.
“I think we have checked all the boxes,” Norman said.
The type of football being played does not change the desire to be the last team standing.
“We always want to be the team playing at the end of the year,” Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco said. “Our kids have worked hard and have overcome some bumps in the road.
“We are playing a very good opponent and we need to make sure we are very disciplined and play at a high level.”
