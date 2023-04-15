There's a bit of an extra edge when two rivals meet. Athletes play harder, emotions are higher and each moment means a bit more.
That edge was on display in the boys lacrosse rivalry showdown between Rutland and Brattleboro. RHS got the better of the battle, winning 11-3 Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Saturday's game was filled with physicality. A quick glance over at the penalty area would tell any onlooker that story.
That physical edge filled the whole game but was evident in the second quarter. It was in that quarter where Rutland really took control of the game and did a bulk of its scoring, outgunning the Colonels 6-2.
"It got really, really physical and they kept their composure," said RHS co-coach TJ Sabotka. "We got the six goals in the second and extended the lead by a fair amount. That's what really pushed us into the end of the game."
After Brattleboro's Will Miscovich scored with 10:44 in the second, Rutland grabbed momentum right back with a wraparound goal from sophomore Noah Bruttomesso. Less than a minute later, Riley Rodrigue netted his second goal of the day after making a cut from the back of the net.
Brad Burton scored from an awkward angle on the left side of the net a few minutes later, and after the Colonels got one back from Nathaniel Domina, Rutland finished the quarter with three unanswered goals from Rodrigue, Burton and Jonah Bassett.
Burton had the lone goal of the second half, dekeing a defender and scoring with about three minutes left in the third quarter.
A big turning point came in the latter stages of the first quarter. Rutland led 2-1, but was getting a bit sloppy with its possessions, so the team called a timeout with 55 seconds left in the frame.
It paid off big.
Jonah Bassett scored with nine seconds left off a nice pass from Sawyer Nelson and Bassett took matters into his own hands, winning a faceoff and taking the ball downfield to score with less than a second left to up the lead to three.
"The ball wasn't moving well and spacing wasn't great, so we kind of just needed to settle them down a bit," said Sabotka, of the timeout. "Those two goals by Jonah were huge."
"I was trying to set the tone for the team. We came out a little flat to start," Bassett said. "That got everybody's wheels turning a little bit."
Brattleboro's first-quarter goal came from James Davies, who scored off an assist from Alex Baker.
Rutland has really focused on creating quality possessions, taking its time to find the right shot or make the right cut to lead to a viable scoring opportunity.
"We've been focusing a lot this week on good possessions and limiting our turnovers," Sabotka said. "We did a better job of moving the ball around. Different guys scored today and as the season goes on balance is the key."
Rutland senior goalie Jarrett Kelley wasn't tested a ton, but was up to the task when Brattleboro got shots on him. Kelley stopped six shots, while his Colonels counterpart Thaddeus Sawyer made 13 saves.
Rutland (1-2) has another rivalry contest on the docket on Tuesday, hosting county rival Otter Valley at 4:30 p.m. Brattleboro (0-2) is at Lyndon Institute on Thursday.
