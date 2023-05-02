BRANDON — The Rutland High Unified basketball team earned a 64-44 victory over Otter Valley but the respect between the teams superseded anything on the scoreboard.
There were high-fives between opponents and enough smiles to light up the entire House of Noise.
"Isn't this the greatest," official Jim Shortle said as he worked Tuesday's game.
Otter Valley's Peyton Chisamore dropped in a free throw to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.
The Red & White, though, scored the next six points and built their lead over Otter Valley to 18-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Justin Broome led RHS with 24 points and Jordan Capen followed with 20. Shelby Greene added 10 and Anthony Sabino contributed eight points.
Sabino had a nice touch from the outside but that was dwarfed by his outsized personality. When he made a shot from long range, his reaction was one of immense surprise and joy. He would clasp his hands over his head as though the ball going through the net was the last thing he expected. And the unrestrained joy beamed to every corner of the gym.
"He is a character. We love him," Rutland coach Jason Cassarino said.
There was also an exhibition last several minutes after regulation play where Rutland's Ryan Farrington got to display his athleticism and scoring prowess.
Otter Valley was led by Alyssa Wade's 12 points. Following her were Chisamore with seven and Madison Mitchell and Jeremiah Shaw with six each. Tearsa LaRock added four points for the Otters, Tanner Derepentigny three and Jacob Pockette and Dylan Lear two apiece.
Unified basketball includes players on the court called partners. It is their role to facilitate play and keep the flow of the game going. They are not allowed to score.
Anna Lee, a member of the Otter Valley girls varsity squad, is in her second year as a partner and the second in her family to embrace that role. Her sister Julia was also a Unified partner.
"Everyone makes a lot of friendships (with Unified)," Anna said. "We see each other in the hallways and we are all excited for each other.
"We all love each other. It is all a family."
It is a memory the senior will remember fondly as she makes her way to Catholic University in Washington, D.C. after graduation.
It was Senior Day in the House of Noise and Lee, along with athlete Dylan Lear, were honored prior to the game.
Eli Pockette is a varsity basketball standout for Rutland High and headed to Plymouth State next year to play the sport.
"I obviously love playing basketball a whole lot," Pockette said.
"I love helping these kids who want to play the sport and stay active. It is a great program."
Livia Bernhardt, now a student at Bates College, recognized the importance of Unified when she attended a leadership conference in the eighth grade that included a presentation on Unified sports.
Feeling that there was a void at Otter Valley for students with special needs, she brought the concept back with her and helped put down the foundation at her high school.
She received the Unified Partner of the Year Award for Vermont in 2019.
"Livia was one of the students who first expressed an interest in bringing a Unified program to Otter Valley," Unified coach Brooke Kimball said.
If Bernhardt could have seen the reactions and smiles of Rutland High's Anthony Sabino after a made basket on Tuesday, she would have felt a great sense of reward for an endeavor that she had a hand in starting at her high school.
