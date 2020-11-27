This cross country season was anything but normal, but Rutland’s Brady Geisler was relentless.
The RHS junior was unquestionably the top dog on the southern Vermont trails and his effort earned him Rutland Herald Male Cross Country Runner of the Year honors.
Geisler was a mainstay at the top of time sheets this fall. He won every race he competed in before the Division I state championships and the Meet of Champions, except for one.
Oh yeah, and in that race, he was second to another one of the best in the state, Woodstock’s Riley Shepherd.
After he got through an injury to start the season, you could pencil in Geisler’s name.
Hartford. Win.
Brandon. Win.
Bennington. Win.
It’s tough to argue with those results.
His father, Tom Geisler, is also the Raiders coach and he sees firsthand what his son does to prepare. Brady may shine when the lights are the brightest, but he only gets there because of what he does when nobody is watching.
“(Brady’s) self-discipline helps him the most,” Tom Geisler said. “He is so self-motivated. He gets up every day and does his run. He did a lot of work over the summer.”
Geisler’s run in the Southern Vermont League Championships showed how dominant he was this fall. He finished that race in 18 minutes, 7 seconds, a good 41 seconds better than second-place teammate Karver Butler.
The Rutland boys cruised to a league championship that day at Northwood Park.
At the D-I states, he was 18th, and at the Meet of Champions, he was 21st overall and 10th in D-I.
Brady Geisler prefers to be in those competitive environments and, in fact, he thrives in them.
The COVID-era didn’t allow for as much travel for meets, so he was excited for those big meet opportunities.
“Brady loves those bigger races. He loves the challenge,” coach Geisler said. “States and the Meet of Champions were the first times those top runners could go head-to-head.”
Geisler doesn’t do it alone.
Between himself, Butler, Owen Dube-Johnson, Sam Kay, Max McCalla, Lane Shelton and Ethan Woodbury, the Raider boys have depth in spades.
“Having that depth is exciting and fun for the kids,” Tom Geisler said. “They all feed off each other. It makes workouts more fun and adds motivation.”
They aren’t just teammates.
“We’re not only teammates, but we’re friends,” said Brady Geisler, after winning the SVL individual title in October. “We do all our runs together and it helps motivate each other to be better.”
Six of those seven top runners return next fall, so a repeat in the SVL and an improvement from an eighth-place team finish at states will be squarely on Rutland’s mind. A talented girls roster led by SVL individual champion Helen Culpo should be just as hungry.
But for now, Brady Geisler, a three-season athlete who also does spring track, turns his attention to the Nordic ski slopes. If his relentless nature from the trails carries over, Rutland will surely have a good one on its hands.
“Fingers crossed that we have a season,” Tom Geisler said.
