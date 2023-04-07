Nothing compares to the championship-winning moment for an athlete. You gather up with your teammates and coaches with your hardware and throw up a “1” for a team picture. It’s in those moments, you realize the gravity of what you just accomplished.
Rutland High School freshman Piper Newman knows what that feels like. This past Monday, Newman and her Adirondack Northstars hockey teammates claimed a USA Hockey National Championship, winning in the Girls Tier II 14-and-under 1A division.
Newman, a forward, played a big role in the Northstars claiming the title, scoring three goals and one assist in the tournament, which was held in Irvine, California.
Her assist came in the biggest of moments, as one of two assisters on leading points-getter Emily Macaulay’s goal that ended up being the decisive tally in the national championship game, a 2-1 win against Team Colorado.
The goal pushed Adirondack ahead 2-0 at that time in the second period and it was much needed, given Colorado responded with a power play goal in the third.
The Northstars had a fairly dominant run through the tournament, going 6-0. Outside of their championship-winning game against Colorado, the other five victories came by three goals or more.
Adirondack scored 29 goals in the tournament, allowing just nine. Newman was actually one who began the dominant offensive effort, scoring the team’s first goal in the tournament opener, a 6-3 victory against Team Wyoming.
She opened the scoring in the Northstars’ second game as well, a 6-3 win against Dallas Stars Elite, from Texas. Newman buried her third and final goal of the tournament in the national semifinals, a dominant 5-1 win against the Nashville Jr. Predators, from Tennessee.
Newman was one of five players on her squad that had multiple goals in the tournament. Gianna Marcantonio had nine, Macaulay had seven, Madelyn Oliver had four, Newman had three and Aubrey Lozier had two.
“It was a really good experience, once in a lifetime for some people,” Newman said. “You get to come together with your team and you become closer than ever because you’re basically together for six days straight.
“You get to compete at the highest level. It’s good test to see how far your team has come.”
Newman and her teammates got to explore a bit around Anaheim during their down time, especially during the first few days of the tournament.
Newman’s dedication to the sport and her team is evident. Multiple times a week, she made the 1 hour, 5 minute trip to the rink in New York for practices in order to hone her skills.
Between the Northstars, her team at Rutland High and school work, it wasn’t an easy balance, but she made it work.
“It’s definitely hard. Some times we would have practice at 8:45 at night to 9:45, so it’s hard getting back (to Rutland) at 11 and then having to go to school the next day,” Newman said.
“It was all worth it in the end.”
Newman had a lot of help from her father Paul, who got her where she needed to be. Newman is a member of the Rutland girls hockey team and is competing in lacrosse this spring.
The lacrosse season got off to a good start with a win on Wednesday against Spaulding. There wasn’t as much winning to go around on the ice at Spartan Arena this past winter, but the seeds were sown for the future of the program.
A future that, if the high school season and club season are any indication, Newman figures to be a big part of.
“A lot of the girls enjoyed it this year and will want to come back next year,” said Newman of the prospects for the RHS team next season. “We built a great team culture this year. We were all super welcoming and all super supportive.”
There are better days ahead for the Rutland High squad. They know they have winners in their midst.
Piper Newman is one of them.
