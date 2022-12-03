CASTLETON — Nathaniel Maldonado once scored 38 points in a game for Frederick Gunn High School in the Bronx. Saturday, the Rhode Island College freshman poured in a collegiate high 35 points in an 82-70 victory over Castleton University.
"He killed us. We did a very poor job of defending him," Castleton coach Paul Culpo said. "Our defense let us down today."
The Castleton women also had a difficult job in defending Rhode Island College's Angelina Nardolillo. She piled up 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in leading the Anchorwomen to a 67-56 victory.
Nardolillo had 1,000 points at Hinsdale High School, a small New Hampshire school less than 8 miles from Brattleboro Union High School, by the time her sophomore year was up.
She then transferred to the prep school Northfield-Mount Hermon. Rhode Island College coach Jenna Cosgrove believes that move accelerated her development.
"That helped her a lot because she got to play against Division I players," Cosgrove said.
WOMEN
RIC 67, Castleton 56
The Anchorwomen have a target on their back after winning a couple of Little East Conference championships and being picked first in the LEC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Everyone get up for them which is why it didn't hurt that they won the first quarter 18-6.
They built a 36-17 halftime lead and were never really threatened although the Spartans played better in the second half.
"You can't give a team like that extra possessions," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
But they did. The Anchorwomen grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to give themselves plenty of extra chances.
"We gave them momentum by not rebounding the basketball," Barrett said.
RIC held a mammoth edge in that department, snaring 52 rebounds to 24 for the Spartans.
"We try to be relentless on the boards," Cosgrove said.
Rutland's Elise Magro led the Spartans with 19 points. Kelly Vuz and Liz Bailey joined her in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively.
Bailey and Gwyn Tatton grabbed four rebounds apiece to lead Castleton but the Spatans were simply no match for the Anchorwomen on the boards.
"I thought we competed better in the second half," Barrett said.
Jeniyah Jones added 11 points for RIC including a a long buzzer-0beating 3-point field goal to end the third quarter.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 5-3 and 0-1 in the Little East.
It was also the Little East opener for RIC which improved to 5-2.
MEN
RIC 82, Castleton 70
The Anchormen forged a 44-34 halftime lead and were in command the rest of the way.
The Spartans clearly felt the absence of guard Joe Russell, a graduate student by way of Shorter University. He is out with an injury.
Culpo said after the game that he does not know whether Russell will be able to return this season or not.
The Spartans did place four in double figures led by Alex Blackmore with 15 points. Brandon Cahill added 12 points and Will Radcliff and Carter Mackey threw in 10 each. Tray Wright contributed nine points and also had three steaks.
Justin Schwarzbeck had four blocked shots but that was the highlight defensively. Schwarzbeck now has 15 blocked shots this season.
"We did not defend," Culpo said. "You aren't going to win many games defending like that."
Anthony Rivera followed Maldonado in scoring for the Anchormen with 16.
Maldonado not only shot well from the perimeter, including 5-of-10 on 3-point shots, but he displayed incredible body control that allowed him to penetrate and convert layups.
"I added a jump shot because I knew that would make things easier," Maldonado said.
The Anchormen (3-6 and 1-0 in the LEC) had lost five of their previous six games.
"I think we needed this one because we were losing in the beginning of the season," Maldonado said.
The Spartans' record dropped to 3-5 and 0-1 in the Little East.
