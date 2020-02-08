The Rice Memorial girls hockey team got a pair of goals from Felicia Daigle and two more, including the game winner, from freshman Kate MacKenzie to forge a 4-2 victory over Rutland and gain a season split in the series, while spoiling the Raiders' senior night Saturday at Spartan Arena.
But chances are pretty good that the teams will face off again in the Division I playoffs as they sit No. 4 and No. 5 in the standings, it’s just a question of where it will be played.
“Who knows, we may be back here in a few weeks for the playoffs,” said Rice coach Aaron Miller. “It’s close but I think the way it works out is that we are going to be four and five.”
At any rate, Rutland came into the fray dealing with a three-game losing streak and having missed two days of practice due to the weather. Meanwhile, Rice entered with just nine skaters and a goalie due to a pair of concussions, sickness and injury.
But the Green Knights were on top of their game.
Miller had to be creative rotating six forwards and three defensemen fronting goalie Emily McDonald.
The Raiders scored first when Alyssa Kennedy tallied from Alexis Patterson and Caitie Pelkey at 8:41 of the first period. But Rutland hardly had a chance to celebrate as Daigle skated across the crease and scored the equalizer 31 seconds later.
Just a little over a minute later, Daigle put the Knights up 2-1 on a quick shot off a nice feed from wing Kylie Corley.
“I’m missing a ton of kids, but they did a great job and put forth an awesome effort,” Miller said. “I really don’t know what I expected but they are in good shape and that was a good game.”
While the Knights showed a lot of jump, a good team concept and great skating ability, the Raiders looked out of sorts. There was too much individual effort, poor passing and organization, especially on the power play, which led to a stunning lack of shots. Rice outshot Rutland in every period and 24-16 overall.
Plus Rutland failed to cash in on some splendid opportunities.
Rutland had an extra skater for five minutes after Rice was assessed a major penalty three seconds into the second period. And not long after that penalty expired, the Raiders were awarded another two-minute power play and did nothing with either chance. As a matter of fact the Raiders had only a 3-2 advantage in shots during those two power plays.
“We struggled,” said Raider coach Dirk Steupert. “The other team (Rice) came shorthanded and they never let up; they kept forcing and forcing and forcing and our level of frustration settled in. I don’t know, there is a sense of urgency that was missing.”
On top of it all, Raider sophomore goalie Kristen Pariseau, who had put together two strong games against Division I’s top two teams (Colchester-Burlington and BFA St. Albans) was off her game on this day.
Pariseau stopped 20 of 23 shots but allowed two goals on rebounds that she appeared to have covered.
Still, down 2-1, Rutland found some life at the end of the second session when Patterson flipped the puck over the shoulder of McDonald (14 saves) to knot up the game at 2-2 going into the final stanza.
Here the mighty-mite freshman MacKenzie came to center stage.
About midway through the third period with the shots fairly even, MacKenzie banged in her own rebound to stake the Knights to a 3-2 lead.
Then with the Rutland goalie out in favor of an extra attacker, MacKenzie collected a loose puck and skated it into the attacking zone and slid it into the empty net to provide insurance and seal the victory.
Rice (6-6-1) hosts Woodstock Wednesday, while the Raiders (6-9) play at Burr and Burton Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.