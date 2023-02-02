Rutland’s Cooper Rice was just getting acclimated to his new hockey digs after the Minot Minotauros traded him to the Amarillo Wranglers when the phone rang.
The voice on the other end belonged to Ronan Walsh, a former hockey teammate at Proctor Academy, a prep school in Andover, New Hampshire.
Walsh told Rice that he had also been traded from Aberdeen (South Dakota.)
Rice asked him where he was dealt to and was stunned by Walsh’s answer: “Your team.”
Rice and Walsh are reunited on an Amarillo team that is fighting for a playoff spot in the South Division of the North American Hockey League, the second ranked Junior hockey league in the country behind the United States Hockey League.
They are a game out of the playoffs at this time just behind the Shreveport Mudbugs and New Mexico Ice Wolves.
The Wranglers play in the same league as the North Dakota team that Rice was traded from but they are in the South Division, a group of teams that Rice said plays a much more physical brand of ice hockey.
“It’s called the Dirty South,” Rice said.
Rice recalls the day he found out that he would be leaving North Dakota.
“I did not see the trade coming. They called me in on a Monday and told me that I was going to Amarillo and getting a fresh start,” Rice said.
Rice got in his car and made the 20-hour drive to Amarillo. It was an adventure. He had to pilot the vehicle through an ice storm in the Dakotas.
“It was crazy,” he said.
Rice has always loved the physical aspect of hockey so he is right at home as a forward in the Dirty South.
The Wranglers’ home arena is called the Budweiser Bullpen which connotes a barn-like facility but Rice said it is actually a very nice arena. He compares the 5,000-seat building to the Glens Falls Civic Center.
“There are tons of fans here,” Rice said.
It did not take him long to take a liking to Amarillo.
“It is a small big city. It’s 200,000 but people still know one another,” Rice said. “There is a lot going on. It is a developing place.”
Hockey beyond the NAHL means starting his college hockey career. He is in the process of sorting all that out and expects to arrive at a decision by late April or early May.
He was bent on playing college hockey at the Division I level at one time but said now it is more about finding the right fit.
“There is definitely a landing spot for me in college hockey,” Rice said.
Thursday morning, Rice and his teammates were eating breakfast in Oklahoma City after a tough road loss.
Still, life was good. He loves the Texas Panhandle and his old Proctor Academy teammate has been his roommate on the road several times.
The excitement of college hockey beckons and the fight for a playoff spot enlivens a regular season that runs through April 15.
“It is a great organization and I am thankful they gave me an opportunity,” Rice said.
They say everything is bigger in Texas. Cooper Rice is taking every bit of it in and savoring each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.