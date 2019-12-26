Division II has 19 boys basketball teams this year and the division makes a strong presence in the first installment of the season's Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings.
Fair Haven, U-32 and Mill River earned top-10 slots and others still from D-II were knocking at the door to push their way in.
The top slot overall goes to Rice, which is no surprise with its 3-0 start but the South has a near-equal representation.
This year's D-I field is only 13 strong, with Middlebury, Spaulding, Lyndon and North Country dropping down a division.
And here we go.
Top 10
1. Rice (3-0). The Green Knights have a veteran presence and the potential for balance. Plus they haven't won a state title since 2015 which, for Rice, might seem like an eternity.
2. CVU (2-0). The RedHawks started their season beating Rutland in the kind of game they've been losing in recent history.
3. St. Johnsbury (3-1). The defending champion Hilltoppers will look to Logan Wendell and Andrew Cowan to lead the offense.
4. South Burlington (3-1). Evan Parker popped in 37 in a close win over Spaulding.
5. Brattleboro (2-1). The Colonels are the most experienced team in the South starting the season.
6. Burr and Burton (3-0). Promising early returns, but the jury still out on a team that has yet to play a D-I opponent.
7. Fair Haven (2-0). Win over D-I Rutland bodes well for a veteran team with lots of talent.
8. U-32 (2-0). Started the season with road win at a good Montpelier team and was very balanced on road at Vergennes.
9. Rutland (1-2). Just wait and see.
10. Mill River (3-0). Who's got more energy, the Minutemen on the floor or coach Jack Rogers on the sideline?
On the bubble: Montpelier, Mount Abraham, Spaulding, Middlebury.
D-II top five
1. Fair Haven; 2. U-32; 3. Mill River; 4. Spaulding; 5. Middlebury.
D-III top five
1. Thetford; 2, Stowe; 3, Hazen; 4. BFA-Fairfax; 5, Windsor.
D-IV top five
1. Danville; 2, Twinfield; 3, White River Valley; 4. Rivendell; 5. Proctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.