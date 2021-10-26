Kyle Richards remembers what it was like to wear the Castleton University green and white and compete on the Spartan Arena ice. It was a four-year ride he won’t ever forget.
Richards is back at Spartan Arena now, but instead of dishing out checks and manning the face-off circle, he’s leading the Spartans from behind the glass.
In mid-July, Richards was promoted to the role of head coach of the Castleton men’s hockey program.
“It’s pretty special for myself personally. It was a position I wanted when I got into coaching,” Richards said. “I always wanted to come back here.”
Richards earned his coaching stripes in multiple places after his time in Castleton.
Richards headed West Virginia University’s Division I club hockey program. He helped the Mountaineers to a 21-16-1 record, including the team’s first win over nationally-ranked Delaware.
He went on to serve as Associate Head Coach for University of Alabama’s club team and soon became head coach of the program.
Under his watch, Alabama saw the most D-I wins and highest national ranking in program history.
He returned to the Castleton last year as a graduate assistant under former coach Bill Silengo, while also working on his master’s degree in athletic leadership.
“Coaching at Castleton really intrigued me. I felt like it was the right time, so I contacted Bill early when I knew the job was opening up,” Richards said.
Richards had quite the career playing at Castleton from 2010 to 2014.
He owns the program record for face-off percentage at 72%. He was named the team’s most-improved player following the 2011-2012 campaign and earned ECAC All-Academic honors all four years.
It was also a successful time in program history as the Spartans were an over .500 team all four years. The best of the four was Richards’ freshman season in 2011, where CU went 22-4-1 under coach Alex Todd.
“We were ranked No. 3 in the country at one point,” Richards said. “Teams knew they would have a tough game when they played us.”
Instilling that kind of hard-working, winning nature that he was brought up on while playing for the Spartans is something Richards is focusing on in his new post.
“We’re a program that has been there and we can get back there,” Richards said.
The Spartans opened up camp for the 2021-22 season earlier in the month. For a team that was only able to play seven games last year, they were revving to go.
“The guys are filled with excitement,” Richards said. “I have high expectations and I’m not going to drop them. The guys are adjusting to that.
“Having last year, even if it wasn’t long, to get acclimated really helped with the transition.”
The Spartans recently announced their captains for the season. The assistant captains are Andrew Barber and Jahwara Rennalls. It’s the first time both guys will wear the “A” on their chest.
“They both do everything right on and off the ice,” Richards said.
Barber and Rennalls are senior stalwarts on defense for Castleton.
The captain’s “C” remains on Glenn Wiswell’s chest this winter.
Wiswell enters the 2021-22 season having led the team in goals in four consecutive years. He netted four goals in seven games during the shortened 2020-21 season after recording a career-high 13 in 2019-20. Wiswell ranks top-10 in the program’s history with 33 career tallies.
“(Glenn) is a Spartan through and through,” Richards said. “There’s no other guy I would want to drive the bus. He’s going to be the guy I push the most because I know he can take it.
“Those three will be great leaders for us.”
Castleton opens the season on Friday at home against Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Richards wants the team to transcend the community. Their works starts now.
“We want to be a team that Rutland County wants to come see every night. Hopefully, we can put a winning product on the ice.”
