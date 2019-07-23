QUECHEE — Several Vermonters are off to solid starts at the New England Amateur and still have some catching up to do.
Charlie Dubiel, of Old Sandwich Golf Club (Massachusetts), set a torrid pace at 5-under par 67 to lead after Day 1 at The Quechee Club's Highland Course. Dubiel shot 4-under 32 on the front side of the rugged course, which features tree-lined fairways and challenging elevation changes. He has a one-shot lead over Jeffrey Giguere, of Wannamoisett Country Club (Rhode Island), and a two-shot lead over two other players.
Bryson Richards, of the Country Club of Barre, was the top Vermonter at 2-under 70 and sits in a tie for fifth place. Rutland Country Club's Drake Hull posted 1-under 71 and is tied for eighth.
Richards shot 2-under 34 on the back nine with three birdies and a bogey and Hull made eagle on the par-5 14th, then proceeded to shoot 1 under on the front side. Hull is the 2019 Vermont Am champion and Richards a runner-up.
They are two of only 10 players in the 142-player field to break par.
Other Vermonters were close. Rutland's Garren Poirier shot 72 (tied for eighth), Rutland's Jared Nelson was at 73 and former champion Bill Hadden, of Dorset, shot 74.
Rutland's Logan Broyles, Burlington's Erik Bertalan and Vermont National's Harrison Thayer all shot 75.
Other Vermont scores: Jake Orr, West Bolton, 76; Nelson Eaton, C.C. of Barre, 77; Sam Myers, Kwiniaska, 78; Frankie Sanborn, Rutland, 80; Mike Walsh, Vermont National, 80; Aidan Melville, Country Club of Vermont, 80; Scott Rankins, Vermont National, 83.
There will be a second single round on Wednesday, then the field will be cut for Thursday's double round.
LEGION BASEBALL
Rutland 10, Bellows Falls 0
WESTMINSTER — Three Rutland Post 31 pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Bellows Falls Post 37 in American Legion baseball Tuesday.
Josh Beayon and Ben Simpson collaborated on the shutout, with Beayon throwing three innings with six strikeouts to start things off.
The victory kept 18-5 Rutland a game ahead of Brattleboro for Southern seed No. 2 in the state tournament. Brattleboro defeated Bennington Post 13 1-0 Tuesday night.
Reece de Castro paced a nine-hit attack with two hits and two RBIs and Luc Vitagliano had a hit and two RBIs as well. Bellows Falls fell to 3-20.
Post 31 has one regular-season game remaining. They will host Post 13 Wednesday in a game that's also big for the visitors. Post 13 is battling for the final Southern seed with White River Junction.
