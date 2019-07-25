QUECHEE — Bryson Richards and Garren Poirier had tug-of-war New England Amateurs, Poirier much of the week and Richards in his first round Thursday. They finished as the top Vermonters but neither could catch eventual champion Xavier Marcoux as the tournament drew to a close Thursday at the Quechee Club’s Highlands Course.
Marcoux, of Nashatuc Country Club (Maine), and Bobby Leopold of Wannamoisett Country Club (Rhode Island), battled throughout the final round when Leopold once touched 11-under par for the event. He was still leading by a shot at 10 under when he came to the 71st hole but two bogeys coming in beneath the only rain to appear all week cost him his second championship.
Marcoux, at the time needing birdie at the last hole with Leopold playing behind him, settled for par, but Leopold hit a poor tee shot on the brutish (609 yards) par-5 18 and had to chip out to safety; he eventually faced a tough up-and-down to save his par and force a playoff. His punch shot beneath a tree some 30 yards from the final green came out a little hot and ran through the putting surface. He was left with a par chip from the rough and could not convert.
Marcoux had two rounds of 3-under 69 Thursday and finished at 9-under 279 while Leopold shot 68 and 71 (8-under 280).
The Country Club of Barre’s Richards closed strong with a 68 but a 75 in the first round Thursday cost him. Rutland Country Club’s Poirier shot 69 and 70 for a commendable 5-under total on the last day. Richards took solo third at 6 under 282 and Poirier, at 5 under 283, finished alone in fourth.
Vermont Amateur champion Drake Hull was just three shots off the lead as the day began and started with a birdie, then struggled to salvage a 74. He followed with a 76 and ended plus-4 292, tying for 17th.
Richards admitted to playing a little conservatively when he came out Thursday morning with a one-shot lead.
“But some of the breaks in the first round weren’t bad swings. I just got a little unlucky,” he said.
That round included the only two double-bogeys Richards had all week, one coming after a tee shot clipped a tree and was lost in a lateral hazard. Take away those and Richards, with four birdies Thursday morning, would have been right in it at the end.
Richards worked hard to stay in the chase, at one point making back-to-back birdies to get back to even in round 3, then made a double-bogey and a bogey to close out his 75.
He kept his composure, striped his tee shot on the afternoon’s first hole, then dumped in a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 2. When he birdied the third, he was back to 4-under par for the event and only great play by the eventual champion and runner-up kept him out of the winner’s circle. He made just one bogey in the last round and his final birdie, at the 217-yard par-3 17th, got him to 6 under.
“At that point I really had nothing to lose,” Richards said of his final round.
The 17th was one of the holes Poirier would like to have back. He made bogey there in his final round and missed a short putt earlier which, if converted, would have put more pressure on the leaders.
Poirier did not have a double bogey all week but his one triple-bogey, on Wednesday, was particularly damaging. It turned his 3-under round into his second par-72.
“That’s golf,” he said. “If you don’t play a whole ton of tournaments all year … you get to thinking about it and one bad swing (costs you).”
Poirier had six birdies and an eagle on Thursday, the latter coming with a driver, 4-iron and 12-foot putt on the 516-yard par-5 14th in the morning round.
“I was feeling it all day,” he said, “but I got a little nervy at the end. But it was nice to be chasing a little at the end.”
Nicholas Cummings (Marlborough Country Club, Massachusetts), Brattleboro Country Club’s Jacob Zaranek and first-round leader Charlie Dubiel (Old Sandwich Golf Course, Maine) tied for fifth at 4-under 284. Brandon Gillis, of Souhegan Woods Golf Club (New Hampshire) and Pat Pelletier, of Hanover, New Hampshire, shared eighth at 3-under 285.
Rutland’s Jared Nelson salvaged his tournament in the final round after posting scores of 73, 75 and 74. His closing 6-under 66 tied for the tournament’s low score as he climbed to a tie for 13th at par-288.
Harrison Thayer, of Vermont National, finished tied for 31st with rounds of 74 and 75 Thursday. Barre’s Nelson Eaton was tied for 41st after rounds of 81 and 75 Thursday.
