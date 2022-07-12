Who knew what C.J. Richards was building when he fashioned Devil's Bowl Speedway out on Route 22-A in West Haven? The stock car track opened in 1967 and still thrives today.
Richards had done so much for the sport of racing before his death at age 74 in 2012. He founded the Champlain Valley Racing Association in 1963 and it burgeoned into a three-track network at one time — Devil's Bowl, Albany-Saratoga and Airborne.
When Fair Haven officials began to voice concerns over noise and traffic, Richards began to scout out another location for a new track.
He wound up with the piece of land in West Haven, a facility set in the midst of a bucolic countryside famous for its brilliant sunsets that fans can view from the stands.
It continues to carry on the tradition today with robust car counts and good attendance.
It is the centerpiece of Richards' contribution to stock car racing although he did so much more.
He will be honored for those accomplishments on July 20 with the Leonard J. Sammons Jr. Award for Contributions to Auto Racing.
His widow Joanne Richards will make the trip to Weedsport, New York to accept the accolade.
Joanne came into C.J.'s life late after his first wife had died.
"I know that he would be very humbled and delighted," Joanne said of the award.
"He made a couple of decisions that had people against him. I know that he would be really happy about this.
"Racing was the love of his life."
When Joanne married C.J., she said some people were skeptical.
"They said, 'he's going to be dragging her to all the races,'" Joanne said.
What they did not know was that Joanne already has exposure to auto racing while growing up in San Francisco. Her father had a friend who was a race car driver and he would take her to a track about an hour from San Francisco to watch him race.
"He was killed in an accident at the track and Dad stopped going," Joanne said.
But she had sampled enough of the sport to know that she liked it. Marrying C.J. rekindled the interest.
"I like the noise, the smell and the speed," Joanne said.
Richards would be happy today to see what Mike and Alayne Bruno have done with Devil's Bowl.
Then, again, he knew that would be the case. Not long before his death, he said that he was glad that the Brunos had purchased the facility because he knew that way the property would remain a race track.
"Mike is doing a wonderful job," Joanne said. "C.J. would really be delighted."
Mike Bruno and longtime Devil's Bowl Speedway flagman Bob Bigelow will be among those attending the ceremony on July 20.
Richards received meaningful awards while he was alive. He was named the Northeast Promoter of the Year in 1997 and was also inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame.
Richards also received a letter from Governor Peter Shumlin praising his immense contributions to the state's stock car racing.
All of those accolades were well deserved but the Sammons honor that Joanne Richards will pick up on July 20 is special in its own way.
C.J. Richards and Leonard J. Sammons Jr. shared a passion for short track racing and both worked hard to give it a rightful space on the entertainment spectrum.
Sammons, an accountant who died in 1991, felt that the short tracks needed more exposure so in 1963 he began publishing the first regional racing paper in the nation.
That four-page tabloid grew into the Area Auto Racing News, a thick weekly paper highlighting short tracks from all over with color photos, columns, news from the tracks and features.
It that same zest for racing that Sammons harbored that was was in every fiber of Richards' being.
Proctor's Dan Kearney, who delivered the eulogy at Richards' funeral, visited Richards only days before he died. He said Richards was in a good frame of mind and grateful for the things that had happened to him during a good life.
Racing was Richards' passion and all that he ever did. He lived it.
After Richards died, Mike Bruno said, "The only thing C.J. ever did was racing. It was his passion. Not enough people today have that. Racing was his life."
Richards always said that he was happiest on Monday when he got to climb onto the grader and groom the dirt track to his liking.
When people exited the church in Fair Haven from the funeral mass for Richards, it was to Frank Sinatra's lyrics, "I Did it My Way."
He lived life his way, soaking in his passion and making it his livelihood.
It was infectious as he spread the gospel of stock car racing to others.
That will be a big piece of the reason for his award on July 20.
