Windsor’s Ryland Richardson is a diamond dog. Loves the game of baseball. Knows the game of baseball.
“His baseball IQ is really high,” Norwich University coach Frank Pecora said. “I love to talk to him between at-bats and between innings. He sees the whole game.”
Those are the traits that sometimes show up in sons of coaches. Ryland’s father Jamie Richardson coached the Windsor High varsity baseball team.
Richardson’s freshman season was a short one, abbreviated by COVID. He appeared in eight games for the Cadets and batted .294 with some pop. Two of his five hits were doubles and he knocked in five runs.
“He is a good player. He will be a big part of us. He’ll play all over the infield this year,” Pecora said.
It is difficult at this time to know what the Great Northeast Athletic Conference will look like.
“We’ve got a schedule that we have been given by the GNAC. We have added some non-conference games but we’ve already lost some of those,” Pecora said. “We have lost our New Jersey trip and our Florida trip.
“I am sure our schedule is not going to look anything like it does now. I don’t know how many teams in the GNAC are going to play.”
COVID colors the season and things change from day to day.
“Like I told the kids, we used to say this is etched in stone. Now, we like to say, it’s etched in jello,” Pecora said.
Normally the Cadets would have been practicing by now.
“We will probably be hearing next week what will be taking place,” Pecora said.
All athletic programs on the Northfield campus are on pause due to a COVID outbreak.
He is hoping the 2021 season will be better than the 2020 one. That’s not a high bar to get over.
Last spring the Cadets were down in Florida on their spring trip when they received a call telling them the baseball facility was being shut down due to the virus.
“Five minutes after that, we got another call saying that the season had been canceled,” Pecora said.
Rob Slocum, Ryland’s Windsor teammate, had also been on the Norwich roster but has transferred to the University of Maine due to a change in his major.
Pecora has been attempting to build the program by casting a wider net in recruiting.
“We are trying to branch out. We have got a wide variety of states represented on our roster,” he said.
Pecora had a wildly successful 38-year baseball coaching career at Northfield High where his teams won 15 state championships. He was the first Vermont coach inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.
He is hoping to infuse the Norwich program with some of that success.
The halt to the 2020 season was a disappointment to the Cadets who appeared to be turning the corner after years of struggling.
“We were 6-6 and playing very well. We had a lot of kids, especially young kids, who were coming around,” Pecora said.
Hopefully, the pause was just a long rain delay with brighter days ahead.
NVU hoops
Like the University of Vermont women’s basketball team, the Northern Vermont-Lyndon women’s basketball team had opted to cancel its season.
The beat goes on with the NVU-Johnson team. The Badgers will open the season at home against Fisher College on Feb. 7.
Their second game of the season is a visit to Castleton University on Feb. 11.
The Badgers will play four of their nine games against Norwich University.
The NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team tips off a 10-game schedule on Feb. 6 at home against Clarkson and the NVU-Johnson men’s team gets started on Feb. 6 at home against Fisher.
Lax coming fastThe college lacrosse season is fast approaching. Rutland’s Marina Rotella and her Stetson University women’s lacrosse team open the campaign Feb. 20 at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Rotella set a Stetson season scoring record in 2019 when she rang up 43 goals.
Then, in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, she led the Hatters with 17 goals.
The makeup of Stetson’s team will be unusual this year. Rotella will have five graduate students as teammates, something that is partially due to the pandemic.
